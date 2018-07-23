Floating Homes Toronto – What are Houseboats?

Houseboats are essentially boats that serve the function of alternate residential unit. Today, houseboats are gaining a lot of popularity and lot more people are willing to move into houseboats. There are basically two types of houseboats and let us take a look at each one of them:

• Some houseboats are harbored and static. These houseboats come equipped with all necessary requirements. These houseboats lack propelling gadgetries and thus cannot operate on water.

• The second variant of a houseboat not only comes equipped with homely furnishing but also motor engines to propel them on water. However, even these houseboats have limitations; they cannot be operated on open oceanic areas but can be somewhat successfully be operated in minor water bodies.

The first variant of the houseboat is generally used as residential alternative while the second variant is used as a vocational alternative.

The Design and Construction of Houseboat

The construction of a houseboat largely depends upon the water zone where the houseboat is to be located. Each water area requires a specific design and construction requirements.

• If you are looking for residential types of houseboats, you may want to consider a firm base structure

• The materials used to construct a houseboat range from aluminum to steel, timber and fiberglass

• The houseboat should have proper waste disposal methods

On the other hand, patrons using a vacationing vessel should be careful in terms of water utilization and other necessary amenities and disposing waste.

Some luxury houseboats are different from the general houseboats. Luxury houseboats feature refrigerator and air conditioning units, and ample amount of storage space and other special requirements.

The experience of living in floating house is similar to that of living in home on land but at the same time very different.