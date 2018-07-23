Global Holographic display Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2018

Holographic display Market growing at exponential compound annual growth rate by forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The increasing use of holographic displays in medical imaging is one of the chief drivers of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for holographic projections at events, fashion shows, conferences, product launch ceremonies, and product marketing events is also expected to help the market gain pace through the course of the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are AV Concepts (U.S.), Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Qualcomm (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.S.), Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (U.K.), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), and ViewSonic Corp. (U.S.), among others

Market Highlights:

Holographic projection is the new wave of technology that may change how things are viewed in the new era. Holography is the method we use to record patterns of light. These patterns are reproduced as a three dimensional image called a hologram. 3D holographic projection is a rapidly growing technology. When every business desperately trying to get their product to stand out from the competitors, 3D hologram advertising and promotion is fast becoming an eye catching success.

According to market research future the holographic display market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, end-user, and region. The global holographic display is having wide are of applications such as healthcare, media and entertainment, defense and aerospace, educational sector, automobile, manufacturing, and many more.

In the field of healthcare, 3D Medical Animation Studio – 3D medical illustrations, has the capability of displaying 3D medical animations through holographic displays including the option of interactivity. Medical Simulations Company Tres 3D is pushing the boundaries of traditional MOA’s (method of action) by creating holographic/3d animations to be viewed on holographic film without the need for special glasses. By using film with holographic properties and creating custom 3d computer medical animations Tres3d is able to create a holographic illusion. This process enables the audience to view the 3d medical animations with the illusion of depth.

There are several companies that produce true hologram systems that are specifically targeted at the medical sector. One of them is Zebra Imaging, which produced the ZScape – a table-top style holographic display system. The system allows to walk around the entire body and shift through skin layers, muscles, the cardiovascular system and the skeleton. Last year, in an effort to get their tech installed in various medical schools, Zebra Imaging partnered with Zygote Media Group, which has been providing amazing 3D content to customers in varying industries worldwide.

Segmentation

The global holographic display market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, end-users, and region. On the basis of the technology, the segment is further classified into semitransparent, touchable, laser, and piston. On the basis of the product type, the segment is further classified into the camera, digital signage, kiosks, medical imaging equipment, smart TVs, and others. On the basis of the application, the segment is classified into 3D image projection, image storage, image replication, scanning &detecting of scattered light, real-time non-destructive testing. On the basis of the end-users, the segment is further classified into healthcare, media and entertainment, defense and aerospace, educational sector, automobile, manufacturing, and many more.

Key Findings:

Medical imaging applications are likely to experience a favorable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding their benefits among the medical community leading to the adoption of holography products for clinical applications.

EchoPixel a revolution in 3D medical imaging, produced a software system that converts 2D images to stereoscopic 3D images. The system makes it possible for medical professionals in diagnostics, surgical planning, and interventional radiology to ‘cut’ virtual tissue, organs, and other body parts at various angles.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. dominated the North American holographic display market in 2016, which can be attributed to extensive R&D activities for development of new-age holography products to be used for various applications in the field of medicine. Emerging countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region are likely to contribute to the increasing adoption of holography products in the coming years due to the increasing awareness related to the benefits of holography technology along with rising disposable income.

