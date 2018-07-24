Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Manufacturers Analysis, Growth Driver, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-

The gas turbine market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in the countries such as India and China will drive the market for gas turbines.

The need for uninterrupted electric supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. The increasing need of reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in producing new generating capacity, high productivity & low carbon discharge features of natural gas-fired power plants, and new shale gas exploration will drive the growth of gas turbine market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3265

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global gas turbine market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global gas turbine market by its product type, capacity, by application, technology and by regions.

Top Key Players:-

The key players of global gas turbine markets are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Alstom S.A (France), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India), Ansaldo Energia, (Italy), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K), Harbin Electric Company Limited. (China), MAN Diesel & Turbo. (Germany), Vericor Power Systems. (Georgia) and Solar Turbines Incorporated. (U.S.A).

Major Points of TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Product Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Heavy Duty

4.3 Aeroderivative

5 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 ≤ 70MW

5.3 70-300 MW

5.4 ≥ 300 MW

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-turbine-market-3265

Market Research Analysis:-

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate

Rapid urbanization & industrialization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia, demand for continuous electricity supply for operations of industrial sector, data centers, emergency services, commercial & household applications, are creating a lucrative market for gas turbines in this region as ageing conventional coal-fired power plants often hamper the continuous supply of power. .