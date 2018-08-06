Analysis of Car Door Latch Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Car Door Latch Market 2018

Car Door Latch Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Car Door Latch Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Car Door Latch Market Information Report by Lock Type (Electronic and Non-Electronic), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Side Door Latch, Hood Latch, Back Seat Latch, and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Get Sample Report of Car Door Latch Market@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2697

Market Scenario

A car door latch is used in cars for purpose of safety and security. Electronic latches are generally used in cars due to increase in technology development. Technology development such as hand-free avoidance, super locking, child safety, and power closing are in demand by OEMs.

One of the factors driving the growth of car door latch market are the growth in the automobile industry due to growing population, expansion of infrastructure, and development of suburbs. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are innovation in technology because of safety of the driver, stringent emission norms, thus resulting in the use of light weight automotive components.

The global car door latch market is expected to account for USD 6.60 billion by 2022 with 5% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of global car door latch market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.(Japan),Kiekert AG (Germany), Magna International, Inc. (U.S.), Strattec Security Co. (U.S.), U-Shin, Ltd. (Japan), Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. (India), Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Inteva Products, Llc. (U.S.), and Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Car Door Latch market are that of new product development.

On April 2016, Grupo Antolin had opened a new factory in Wuhan (China) with Dongfeng Visteon to provide headliners and door panels for Renault, PSA, Nissan, Infiniti and Honda. The main purpose of opening the new plant is to provide to customers with high quality products to fulfil their requirements.

On September 2016, Magna International had signed an agreement to acquire BÖCO Group of Companies, who is the supplier of latches, hinges and strikers. The acquisition will boost the product portfolio and engineering capabilities of the company.

On August 2015, Kiekert AG who is the leading developer of automotive locking systems had expanded its presence in China. The expansion will strength the position of Kiekert in Chinese market.

Car Door Latch Market – Segmentation

The Global Car Door Latch Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Lock Type: Comprises Electronic and Non-Electronic

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Comprises Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Application: comprises side door latch, hood latch, back seat latch, and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The report for Car Door Latch Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Get Complete Report Details of Car Door Latch Market@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/car-door-latch-market-2697

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com