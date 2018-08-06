Find the Best Personal Injury Attorney NH

Hage Hodes is a full service law firm serving businesses, individuals, and institutions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Located in Manchester, New Hampshire and less than an hour from Boston, the firm’s founders have provided legal services for more than 30 years. With extensive experience in both business matters and litigation, Hage Hodes is equally adept in the boardroom and the courtroom.

Philosophy

Our philosophy is based on total dedication to our clients’ needs by providing superior and comprehensive services efficiently and promptly. We provide creative solutions to difficult problems and we fight for our clients whenever necessary.

Core Disciplines

Our core disciplines are Business Law, Litigation, Estate Planning, and Real Estate. Within these general areas are various practices including mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, commercial and residential real estate & zoning, general business and civil litigation, general negligence and personal injury, debtor and creditor relations, business formation and counseling, contract negotiations and licensing, wills, trusts and estates, labor and employment, family business planning and private client matters.

Affiliations

Hage Hodes has relationships with other regional, national and international law firms to assist our clients with specialized services beyond the borders of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. As a small dynamic firm with strong business and ethical values, we believe we can meet our clients’ complex and ever changing needs on a local, regional, national, and international level.

