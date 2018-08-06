Global Carbon Nanotube Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE MARKET IS AUGMENTING DUE TO SMALL SIZE AND LIGHT WEIGHT, ”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on Global Carbon Nanotube Market. According to the OMR analysis, the Global Carbon Nanotube Market is expected to grow impressively during forecast year. The Global Carbon Nanotube Market is segmented on the basis of structure, method and application. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Browse full report at: Carbon Nanotube Market

“The Global Carbon Nanotube market has witnessed a significant growth due to small in size and light in weight of carbon nanotube. A carbon nanotube is a tube-shaped material made of carbon and has diameter in nanometer (10-9m). It is 100 times stronger and six times lighter than steel. Carbon nanotube structure and manufacturing process decides whether it has metallic properties or semiconductor properties. As most of the times, strength is obtained through carbon nanotube, less amount of carbon nanotube can also be used in place of metal. This quality finds a huge scope in the material where lightweight is needed irrespective of the cost. In the aviation and aerospace projects; weight of the object has a vital role. Commercial airplane companies always want to reduce the weight of the airplanes so that more weight can be carried or more distance can be travelled. Defense companies want to reduce the weight so that more distance and weapons can be carried out with in the planes. Also, with the help of carbon nanotube, light weight safety materials like helmets and jackets, which has more strength than any metal can be manufactured. To replace tin-oxide (ITO) in LCDs and touch screens, electronic companies are developing transparent, electrically conductive CNT films and nanobuds to be used for the display of computers, cell phones, personal digital assistants, and automated teller machines. Along with that, carbon nanotubes find applications in the outer body of the electronic appliances. Key players of global carbon nanotube market include Arkema Group, Arry International Group Ltd., Bayer Material Science, Carbon Solutions Inc., CNT Company Ltd. And others.

Global Carbon Nanotube Market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world in which Asia pacific region is growing significantly due to adoption of carbon Nanotube Technology. North America is dominating this market as the major market leaders are situated in this region. North America holds the significant market share of the global Carbon Nanotube market, followed by Europe.

For related reports please visit: Advanced Material