Pro AV Market 2018-2022 : Share, Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Demand, Trend And Forecast Report

Pro AV refers to audio-video products and services that are used for various applications such as collaborative conferencing, including video, audio, web, digital signage, command and control centers, tradeshow exhibitions, virtual events, and corporate events.
Analysts forecast the global pro AV market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pro AV market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pro AV products and services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Pro AV Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- AVI-SPL
- AVI Systems
- New Era Technology
- Unified AV.
- Vistacom
Market driver
- Advances in technology
Market challenge
- Increased emphasis on one-on-one learning
Market trend
- Transition to mobile platforms
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?