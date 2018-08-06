RiT Tech Demonstrates Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Design in Association with Intel

New Delhi, August 2018: RiT Tech, the leading provider of converged IT infrastructure management and connectivity solutions, participated in DCD Summit for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Design held at Sheraton Grand, Bangalore recently. RiT Tech showcased their latest XpedITe Platform; empowers IT and Data Center managers to take greater control of their management and decision-making capabilities. RiT Tech also exposed a new module, based on Intel DCM technology. The new module monitors in real-time the actual data of power, health and inlet temperature and provides high-value power management features that address power and thermal issues challenging IT organizations. Each device becomes an IoT sensor that collects data and provides the customers with the server-level telemetry and control that is needed in today’s data systems.

DCD is synonymous for a world-leading series of events devoted to Data Center scale IT infrastructure that supports transformation in Cloud, IoT, Smart Cities and across the Zettabyte economy. RiT Tech was attended by the top brass including Assaf Skolnik, CEO and Yoel Zohar, VP R&D where the company witnessed an overwhelming response. The delegates attending the event were senior managerial and technical/operational levels within end-user organisations, the personnel responsible for facility management and operation within service data centers as well as consultants to assist both these groups with designing, building and fitting out Data Centers.

The event will benefit the attendees which in turn will span all elements of the decision-making processes for infrastructure, collocation and outsourcing, and cloud including research and investigation, evaluation, recommendation, providing finance for absolute decision making and implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assaf Skolnik, CEO, RiT Tech said “At RiT Tech, we are committed to providing breakthrough technologies for the infrastructure business environment, while developing innovative products that become the core necessity in the day-to-day operations of the technological systems within the organizations, and hence we are optimistic that RiT’s XpedITe Platform will go a long way to fulfil our commitment towards providing such technological solutions.”

XpedITe Key Benefits:

Real-time management for better control:

· Real-time visibility into every component of the infrastructure

· Easy accessibility to data already captured at the device level, giving rise to new insights and capabilities

· One platform unites and controls the entire business

· Analytics tools increase infrastructure uptime

· Guarantees optimal performance

Increased efficiency and automation:

· Preserve and actualize what is working well

· Evolve in a controlled, gradual process to fully automated and integrated processes(Data Center, IT & facility)

· Optimize your business through intelligent automation of all processes – increased uptime, reduced costs and errors

Simplicity and Agility:

· Easy management and operation

· Fast and easy deployment

· Short learning curve

· Clean, easy-to-read dashboards and reports

Control and ease-of-use:

· Usability through straightforward, self-explanatory UI

· One point-of-control

· Built-in tools for ease-of-use

About Datacenter& Cloud Infrastructure Design (DCD):

DCD delivers a world-leading series of events devoted to data center scale IT infrastructure that supports transformation in Cloud, IoT, Smart Cities and across the Zettabyte economy. The company focuses on combining the finest ingredients available, to create the world’s best technology infrastructure conferences. DCD connects the market-makers, informing, influencing and instigating change and development throughout this exciting sector.