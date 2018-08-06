Smartphone Display Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2022

Smartphone Display Market – Overview

Display plays important role in the smartphone hardware. Users can interact with the help of display screen. At current scenario, customer wants the product whose display as good as laptop, provides crisp text, high definition images, HD and blur-free video, enough brightness to see in outdoor conditions. Growing demand for smartphones and tablets drive the Smartphone Display Market. Owing to the lower cost of the smartphones there is huge demand for more technological improvements in smartphone due to feasibility of price to the customers.

There are mainly two types of touchscreen display named as capacitive display and resistive display. A resistive display is made up of two thin layers separated by a thin gap. These two layers of coating touch each other, and a voltage is passed which in turn is processed as a touch in a particular location. A capacitive touchscreen is made up of one insulating layer which is coated with transparent conductive material on the inside. TFT LCD units are the most commonly used displays across mobile phones. However, IPS LCD’s are better than TFT LCD with lower power consumption and wide viewing angles.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1172

HD (High Definition) means Increase in display or visual resolution over previous display resolution. HD display means the display having 1280 x 720 pixels. HD resolution criteria is not dependant on the mobile screen size, the pixel measurement remains at 1280 x 720 for every type of phones.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of smartphone display are- Samsung (South Korea), Japan Display (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp corporation (Japan), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), Auo (Taiwan), Apple (U.S.), Motorola (U.S.), Tianma Microelectronics (China) among others.

Smartphone Display Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type , the market is segmented into capacitive, and resistive display screens

, the market is segmented into capacitive, and resistive display screens On the basis of display technology , the market is segmented into TFT-LCD, IPS-LCD, OLED, AMOLED and others

, the market is segmented into TFT-LCD, IPS-LCD, OLED, AMOLED and others On the basis on size , the market is segmented into 0-4 inches, 4-5 inches, 5-6 inches, and above 6 inches

, the market is segmented into 0-4 inches, 4-5 inches, 5-6 inches, and above 6 inches On the basis on resolution , 720 x 1280, 1920 x 1080, and others

, 720 x 1280, 1920 x 1080, and others On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World

Smartphone Display Market – Regional Analysis

Regionally, the smartphone display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Asia Pacific region is dominating the smartphone display market and North America is expected to grow at fast rate during forecast period.

The growth in Asia Pacific region is dominated by China, Japan, and India owing to the presence of large number of smartphone manufacturing industries.

Due to the presence of big players in North America such as Apple, and Google, the market is expected to grow at a fast rate following Asia Pacific.

Study Objective of Smartphone Display Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smartphone Display Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Smartphone Display Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smartphone Display Market

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-display-market-1172

Industry News

June 26, 2018 a new Samsung Galaxy On smartphone with an Infinity display is reportedly launching in July

Samsung has created a new line-up, Galaxy On series phones are merely rebranded versions of the existing Galaxy budget devices. According to an IANS report, Samsung is planning to unveil a new Galaxy On series phone with an Infinity display in the first week of July. The new device will have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and an Exynos chipset under the hood.

June 22, 2018 a new Sony Xperia premium smartphone spotted with 18:9 display ratio:

The display of the Sony Xperia smartphone contains 3840×1920 resolution and this is the second Sony device whose specifications have been found listed. This smartphone’s model no is H8616 which runs on Android P 9.0 OS.

June 27, 2018 LG Display is set to open China OLED plant, braces for competition: LG supposed to start OLED production at a new factory in Guangzhou to sell more of the next-generation screens, even as Chinese companies gearing up to enter in the market.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com