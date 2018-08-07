Empire Business Solutions Named Business Broker of Year-USA

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County, California is pleased to announce the company has named Business Broker of the Year-USA for 2018 by Corporate Insider. For the second year in a row, Empire Business Solutions has been recognized by Corporate Insider for it leadership in the M&A market. In 2017 Empire was also an award winner from Corporate Insider.

Corporate Insider is the most influential corporate news site with a deep focus on the Mergers & Acquisitions, financial, law and accountancy industry verticals. They have a team of editors from across the globe dedicated to sourcing the most up to date news. They pride themselves on taking an ethical approach on selecting our winners, and each shortlisted individual and firm was subject to same rigorous assessment criteria. The judges had no easy task in selecting the winners as this year’s nominations exceeded expected numbers.

Empire Business Solutions) is a 15 year old Merger & Acquisition company dedicated to the needs of business owners with revenues ranging from $2.0 mil-$10.0 mil. As experienced M&A professionals, with over 80 successful transactions to date, we have an established process for success;

• Strict confidentiality with free consultation

• Calculation of Value for business to achieving maximum value

• Outbound Marketing to PEG, Investors, and Strategic Buyers

As President of Empire with over 40 years’ experience in all aspects of the business and sales process, I am personally involved in every transaction. Through continued education and experience, we manage the complex M&A transactions along with our team of professional experts which range from environmental to legal. The goal is to arrive at a successful transition for our sellers.

