Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – projected to be on the rise from 2018-23

According to the report Europe glucose monitoring device market is very fast growing market and expected to reach $0.62 billion by 2023 from $0.47 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2018-2023.

Blood glucose level can be tested through glucose monitoring devices of several kinds which include glucose meter, testing strips and lancets. The device offers the facility of self-testing by using the single glucose meter and different strips. These devices consume less time, as compared to the glucose testing by customary methods in laboratories.

The devices allow the test to be performed by the patient as per their convenience at their home, which makes them popular. It offers the services of monitoring glucose level in our blood as it tests quantitatively. The market is dominated by the glucose monitoring strip devices in the year 2015 and also has the highest growth rate.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Among the key drivers of this market is the increase in the number of diabetic patients, which supports growth the of Europe SMBG devices market. Increasing health care expenditure is the direct cause for rising growth of the market of self-monitoring blood glucose devices. However, this market has certain losses due to some manufacturing defect or error in results. The increasing prevalence of diabetes cases is due to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity. Also, the high price of CGM’s (Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices) restrains the growth of this market.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

By Wearable Devices

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Activators

By Self-Monitoring Devices

• Blood Glucose Meters

• Blood Glucose Strips

• Lancets

• Haemoglobin A1C testing Kits

By Application

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Home Settings

• Ambulatory settings

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

With rising number of diabetes cases being recorded, it is important that patients around the world have their blood glucose level checked continuously in order to avoid the dangers of high glucose level like cardiovascular diseases, blood disorders, kidney disorder, blindness and many more. WHO estimates the incidence of diabetes in people over 18 years of age to have increase from 4.7% in 2012 to 8.5% by 2014. It also estimates diabetes and high blood pressure to be the 7th leading cause of death by 2030.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Europe has rapidly aging demographics leading to the growth of this market in this region. It has the second largest market in the world for this market. Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market can be classified into UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and others. Germany has the largest market share in this region and also the fastest growing. Demographic shifts to older populations are driving this market in Europe. This industry is expected to grow steadily in the coming times.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Glucose Monitoring Devices market outlook in Europe? What trends are affecting the Europe market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Glucose Monitoring Devices space in Europe?

• What are the key, high growth markets that Glucose Monitoring Devices manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the Glucose Monitoring Devices currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Glucose Monitoring Devices?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Glucose Monitoring Devices?

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Key players in the market are Roche Diagnostics, LifeScan, Bayer Health care, Abbott Diabetes care Inc, AgaMatrix Inc, Arkray Inc, Medtronic, DexCom Inc, Nova Biomedical Corporation and Teruma Europe NV.

