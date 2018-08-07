iPOP! Names Kirsten Poulin President of US operations

iPOP! Founder Ron Patterson steps down as president to head up International Operations. Kirsten Poulin named new president.

Los Angeles, CA – Josh Griego appointed vice president; Ron Patterson, founder, steps down as president.

iPOP! today announced that it has appointed Kirsten Poulin as president and chief executive officer.

In addition, Patrik Simpson has been named Director of VIP relations, and Courtney Howell has been appointed HQ Manager. These leadership appointments are effective immediately.

“Kirsten has demonstrated for three decades her loyalty and capability of running iPOP! She has held every imaginable position throughout the years, and also brings to iPOP! a spirit of innovation and forward thinking to make iPOP grow even further. She is customer focused and passionate” said Patterson. “I will be moving my efforts to develop iPOP! internationally, to bring the event to numerous continents.

Poulin said, “I am honored and excited to lead iPOP! I believe iPOP! matters so much to the hearts and future of young talent. We aim to create a life changing and inspiring experience for our attendees, and give them a lifelong support system to pursue their dreams. We’re continually creating and developing business partnerships that will synergistically increase the influence we maintain within the entertainment industry.”

Founded in 2003, iPOP! is the showcase convention that brings together over 100 agents, managers, and casting directors to showcase new talent from all over the world. Their current event, held in December 2018 in Las Vegas, will include actors, models, singers, and dancers from over 34 different countries. More information can be found on their website, www.ipopla.com, Facebook at ipopla, and Instagram ( @ ) ipop_la.

