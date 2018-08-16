Composite Release Liners Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2025

Composite release liners are primarily used to prevent materials from sticking together. They are highly preferred in the manufacture of composite and prepregs owing to their strength and high durability.

The global composite release liners market can be segmented based on backing type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of backing type, the composite release liners market can be divided into clay coated paper, super calendered paper, machine glazed kraft paper, polyolefin film, and others. Clay coated paper is expected to be the major segment of the composite release liners market during the forecast period owing to its beneficial properties such as high level of dimensional stability and high surface smoothness. In terms of end-use industry, the composite release liners market can be classified into wind energy, marine, sports & leisure, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others. Aerospace & defense is anticipated to be the key segment of the market during the forecast period.

The composite release liners market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for composite release liners in the aerospace & defense industry. Composite release liners are extensively used in the manufacture of prepregs. Demand for prepregs has been constantly increasing in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive. This is anticipated to boost the demand for composite release liners during the forecast period. Usage of composite release liners in the automotive industry is estimated to rise significantly during the forecast period. The automotive industry depends on composite release liners for the production process of vehicles, aftermarket accessories, and replacement parts. Thus, growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive the market for composite release liners during the forecast period. Furthermore, significant growth in the wind energy market is projected to propel the demand for composite release liners during the forecast period. Composite release liners are used in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. However, high cost and fragile nature of composite release liners is likely to adversely affect the overall market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the composite release liners market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the global composite release liners market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, during the forecast period. Expansion in the composite manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost the demand for composite release liners in North America during the forecast period. The composite release liners market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the expansion in automotive and aerospace & defense industries in the region. Rise in demand for composite release liners in wind energy is projected to propel the market for composite release liners in Europe. The composite release liners market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is also likely to expand at a rapid pace in the near future.

Companies are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their market share. Furthermore, they are shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America owing to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Key players operating in the global composite release liners market include Lintec Corporation, Loparex, Mondi, MUNKSJÖ OYJ, Wausau Paper, MPI Release, LLC, Sappi Limited, and Optimum Plastics.

