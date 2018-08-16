Fall Protective Equipment Market 2022: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The Global Fall Protective Equipment Market witnessed a higher growth in the forecast period. On identifying a fall hazard by a competent person, fall hazard elimination needs to be identified initially which is also known as engineering out the hazard comprising of redesigning the work environment, work processes and procedures. Fall prevention can be handled in several ways. For instance, designing scaffolds, handrails, barriers and movable platforms can be structured to safeguard workers working at heights. In case, safety devices being non-functional at greater heights, fall protective equipment may consist of harnesses, lanyards and retractable lifelines. On an international level, international safety equipment association (ISEA) has made guidelines for worker and employee safety particularly working at greater heights.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of fall protective equipment market includes rising awareness pertaining to industrial safety and strict regulations by government for safety of people in construction sector. Segmentation for fall protective equipment market includes soft goods, hard goods, installed system, access system, rescue kit and other services. Based on segmentation for fall protective equipment market includes general industry, construction, oil & gas, telecom, energy & utility, transportation and mining. Based on type, the segmentation for fall protection equipment sales market include body belts, full body harness, chest harness, suspension belts and safety nets. Suspension belts are further trifurcated into self-retracting lifelines, vertical lifelines and horizontal lifelines.

Geographical segmentation for the growth of fall protective equipment market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the market growth owing to rising awareness pertaining to employee safety coupled with necessary regulations relevant to use of fall protection in several industries. APAC market witnesses a higher growth in the forecast period due to rise in cases of fall hazards and increasing need for implementation of safety guidelines for workers and employees.

The key players in fall protective equipment market include DBI-SALA, MSA Safety, French Creek Production, Honeywell, 3M, FallTech, Super Anchor, Capital Safety, ABS Safety, Guardian Fall Protection, Safe Approach Inc, Eurosafe Solutions, Buckingham, Elk River, CSS worksafe, Fercogard, P&P Safety, Magus International, Latchways, Petzl, PBI HeightSafety, Survitec, Steadfast and RTC Fall Protection.

