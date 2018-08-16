Fibrin Glue Market Opportunistic Growth, Proposition, Emerging Trends & Forecasts till 2022

Global Fibrin Glue Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Fibrin glue is also termed as fibrin sealant and is a formulation used to create a fibrin clot. The fibrinogen and thrombin together are used to make fibrin glue. It is applied to tissue sites to glue them together. Thrombin is an enzyme and converts fibrinogen into fibrin monomers between 10 and 60 seconds giving rise to a three-dimensional gel. It is a type of surgical tissue adhesive derived from human and animal blood products. The ingredients in this glue interact during application to form a stable clot composed of a blood protein called fibrin.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are, rising healthcare expenditure, growing aging population and rising government financial support. Moreover, increasing number of chronic wounds, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers and the relatively low chances of complication associated with these products are another key factor of Fibrin Glue Market. On the other hand, minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries, are factors that are restraining the overall growth of the industry.

Fibrin Glue Market is segmented based on product types, applications, and region. Product types such as Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical grade, and others classify Fibrin Glue Industry. Applications into wound management, pulmonary surgery, general surgery, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgeries, lacerations of liver and spleen, plastic surgery, and burn bleeding classify Fibrin Glue industry.

Cardiac surgery segment accounts for the largest market share of Fibrin Glue industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, rising healthcare industries in emerging countries that positively influence the Fibrin Glue Market. Moreover, the fibrin glue has high surface adherence strength, good internal bonding strength, and increase tissue regeneration and clot formation.

Fibrin Glue Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of the industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, the increasing number of surgical procedures and the presence of huge age population. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come. The reason being, developing healthcare infrastructure, the rise in healthcare expenditure and government funding, and rising number of patients. The developing regions like India and China are the major consumers of market in this region. The key players of Fibrin Glue Market are Interpore Cross, Omrix Biopharmaceutical Inc., Vivostat A/S, Haemcure Corporation, Harvest Technologies, Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring, and Cryolife Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Table of Contents

1 Fibrin Glue Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fibrin Glue

1.2 Fibrin Glue Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Fibrin Glue by Type in 2015

1.2.2 Type I

1.2.3 Type II

1.3 Fibrin Glue Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fibrin Glue Consumption Market Share by Application in 2015

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Fibrin Glue Market by Region

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fibrin Glue (2012-2022)

2 Global Fibrin Glue Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fibrin Glue Production and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.2 Global Fibrin Glue Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.3 Global Fibrin Glue Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.4 Manufacturers Fibrin Glue Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Fibrin Glue Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fibrin Glue Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fibrin Glue Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Fibrin Glue Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Fibrin Glue Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.4 North America Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 Europe Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 China Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 Japan Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Southeast Asia Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 India Fibrin Glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

Continued…