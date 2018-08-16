Get MBBS Admission in India’s Topmost College

JNU Hospital is Jaipur’s leading medical college in Rajasthan, India. It has the permission from MCI to give 150 MBBS seats to JNUIMSRC. It is a private-self financed university established in October 22nd, 2007 which is sponsored by Mahima Shiksha Samiti, through an ordinance of the government of Rajasthan. It is a multi-specialty premier healthcare destination which is located in the area about 21 acres in Jagatpura, Jaipur. Their main aim is to provide the holistic healthcare with the best treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and health education for patients and their families. They provide world class medical education with the top professional doctors in India.

JNU Hospital has the best quality infrastructure which is used to give the standard MBBS education. It is the right place to build your medical career which helps you to reach your goal. The main benefits of choosing JNU

Hospital as your medical college are as follows:

• It has state of art medical infrastructure

• Provide highly qualified and experienced faculty

• Consists of world-class technology

• Provide patient-focused quality care

• It is a multi-specialty premier healthcare destination

There is the specialized team of doctors and faculties who provide perfect medical education to MBBS students and also provide quality treatment in their hospital. The doctors of JNU Hospital are specialized in all types of treatments which includes general medicine, laparoscopic surgeries, urology, gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, dermatology & cosmetology, pulmonary medicine, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry, radiology, anesthesiology, dentistry, plastic and reconstructive surgeries. So according to your interests, you can become the leading medical practitioner in your favorite medical field. They also provide the best-advanced certification course in diabetology which is used to build a strong career in the medical field. So, to avail the certification courses or for admissions feel free to visit JNU Hospitalshttp://www.jnuhealthcare.com/index.html

Contact Details:

Jaipur-Agra Bypass, Near New RTO Office

Jagatpura, Jaipur – 302017

medical@jnujaipur.ac.in

0141-2981400