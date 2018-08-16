Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), a set of specifications to monitor the environment and the hardware server, helps to manage multiple servers from a particular location and improve server management and help reduce costs.

IPMI is a proven powerful protocol that has changed the dynamics of server security. By allowing users to save time while maximizing IT resources, and potentially manage multi-vendor environments at once, IPMI helps lower the overall costs of server management.

The implementation of Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market reduces TCO (total cost of ownership), saving a huge amount of time; hence, the uptake of IPMI is widening rapidly, garnering prominence in the market. Its application in the server, storage devices, and equipment, is allowing an edge over in data centers management.

Therefore, IPMI is widely adopted across the industries. Its uptake in some of the burgeoning sectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, and Healthcare is increasing its market size, escalating the market further n the global platform.

Identifying the outstanding growth prospect the market is demonstrating currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report states that, the global Intelligent

This technology gives administrators total control over remotely deployed servers. IPMI along with the standard hardware, called a Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) allows remote administrators monitor the condition of servers, use/ remove software and manage hardware peripherals like the keyboard and mouse, reboot the system and update software on it all at the same While allowing IT managers to receive status alerts, send instructions to industry-standard servers, and run diagnostics over a network versus locally at the server.

While advantages of IPMI are overwhelming, its vulnerabilities are giving nightmares to administrators with privilege escalation vulnerabilities, buffer overflow vulnerabilities, and shell injection. Also, there are chances that IPMI and BMCs could provide tips to professional penetration testers about how to exploit them, bypassing authentication or brute forcing usernames and passwords or taking advantage of default username and passwords that haven’t been changed, using known vulnerabilities.

However, the ongoing research activities are expected to provide solutions to eradicate these vulnerabilities with more advancement in technologies. At present, high initial investments are one of the key factors that bottleneck the market growth.

Nevertheless, advancements in the retail sector increasing with the number of systems running in the organization act as an opportunity for the overall growth of the market.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Components: Hardware, Sensors, Controls, Memory Devices, Controller and Software.

By Applications: Server, Storage Devices and Equipment.

By Verticals: Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Public sector, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market: Regional Analysis

North America market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface, holding the largest share is poised to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is predominantly driven by the augmented demand & availability of quality Intelligent Platform Management Interface devices in the region.

Europe region, emerging as the fastest growing market is expected to witness a fabulous market growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of IPMI by small and medium scale businesses and increasing number of data centers is stimulating the market growth in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface is witnessing rapid expansion stage owing to the growing markets in some of the APAC countries like India, China & Japan. The wide adoption of these interfaces in the burgeoning telecommunication sector is the main driving force behind the market growth in India and China, which is placing them at the leading positions of growth contributors for the market growth in the region.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market – Competitive Landscape

The market characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented. Incorporating acquisition, partnership, collaboration, technology launch and expansion, the well-established market players gain the competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unique design and features that are on an entirely different level compared to their competition.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

June 16, 2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (US), an American content delivery network and cloud service provider announced some unique techniques to defend multi-vector reflection attacks using obscure vectors such as Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) and Internet Key Exchange (IKE) protocols in the Summer 2018 State of the Internet/Security: Web Attack report.

In the report, Akamai also has mentioned that the increasing number of recorded DDoS attacks which have increased by 16 percent since the last year indicate that DDoS attacks are still on the rise and Attackers are devising new and advanced DDoS methods. In such a scenario, cyber defenders need to stay on their toes more than ever.

