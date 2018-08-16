Polyphenylene Sulfide Market to Develop Rapidly by 2024

Polyphenylene sulfide is a polymer that is organic in nature and mainly consists of the aromatic rings which are linked with sulfides. The synthetic fibers manufactured from polyphenylene sulfide are known to offer high resistance to the thermal and chemical attacks. Polyphenylene sulfide is a crystallized thermoplastic polymer that exhibits characteristics such as excellent chemical resistance, high heat deflection temperature, flame retardance and outstanding dimensional stability. Polyphenylene sulfide is also known for its continuous service temperature which mainly ranges from 1800C to 2400C. Polyphenylene sulfide mainly finds applications in the automobiles, electrical and electronics, household and industrial appliances among others.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyphenylene-sulfide-market.html

The growing automobile industry is expected to boost the overall growth of the polyphenylene sulfide market. China is the largest consumer of polyphenylene sulfide owing to the growing electrical and automobile industry. Polyphenylene sulfide is widely used in manufacturing under-the-hood of the automobiles especially owing to its high temperature resistance characteristics. The polymer also exhibits high fuel and flame resistance which further makes it a perfect choice for manufacturing various automobile parts. China is growing as one of the major producer of the electrical and electronic goods and thus in turn is the major consumer of polyphenylene sulfide which is finds its major applications in the electrical and other industrial and household appliances. Many leading automobile manufacturers have outsourced the manufacturing of automobile parts to China thus augmenting the overall increase in the demand for polyphenylene sulfide in China. The presence of some of the major automobile manufacturers in Japan has helped it to be the next major consumer of polyphenylene sulfide. The increasing demand for filter bags in coal boilers and dust chamber filters has further boosted the overall demand for the polymer. China is expected to witness the fastest growth in the demand for polyphenylene sulfide owing to the growing end-use industries in the country.

The increasing consumption of polyphenylene sulfide can be mainly attributed to its highly advantageous physical properties. Polyphenylene sulfide possesses physical properties such as excellent chemical resistance, outstanding thermal stability, great dimensional stability, flame retardance and good electrical properties. Owing to such properties, polyphenylene sulfide is used in several industries including coatings, filtration, automotive, electrical & electronics and other industrial applications. Moreover, the key participants in the market are developing new applications and innovative products made from polyphenylene sulfide for providing better performance characteristics to the consumers. Applications and products such as electrical insulation, capacitors, filtration media, subway insulators and construction of bridges are developed and manufactured by major players in the market.

Polyphenylene sulfide used in the industry can be of two types, virgin and recycled. The recycled polyphenylene sulfide is cheaper as compared to the virgin polyphenylene sulfide; however, it comes with inferior properties and higher impurities. Though, the use of recycled polyphenylene sulfide proves beneficial to product manufacturers in terms of cost savings, the growing environmental regulations on its use would certainly result in the growing demand for virgin polyphenylene sulfide. Moreover, end-user industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, filter bag and other special product markets prefer virgin polyphenylene sulfide if it is obtained at a reasonable cost with minimum environmental risks. Furthermore, considering the polyphenylene sulfide price decline in the recent years, the industry would continue to shift its preference towards virgin polyphenylene sulfide.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2649

Some of the key participants in the market include Lumena, FORTRAN, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Celanese Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Bayer AG, SK Chemicals, Polyplastics, Toray Industries, Lumena, Zhejiang NHU and Haohua Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/