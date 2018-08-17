Asia-Pacific will be the major contributor to the Fiber Optics market by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Fiber Optics Market: By Type (Step-Index, Graded-Index); By Mode (Single, Multimode); By Cables ( Loose-Tube, Tight-Buffer); By Configuration ( Fiber Non-Imaging, Fiber Imaging, Fused Imaging); By Applications ( Military, Oil& Gas ,Others) & Forecast(2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by advancement of technology and the growing need for internet are potential opportunities in the cable industry.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Contribute Major Share in Fiber Optics Market

In terms of geographic regions, Asia-Pacific will be the major contributor to the market by 2023. This mainly attributes to the increased demand for optical cables from the countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Currently China is the leading player for fiber optics products. With the growing marketplace for internet, the development of high-speed transmission network, and the government initiatives will present high growth opportunities for fiber manufacturers.

Selected Type and Application Analysis Done in the Full Report:

Fiber optics market is segmented into type, configuration, mode, cable, link components, and applications. The mode is further classified into single mode and multimode. The single mode and multimode fiber is mainly utilised in the areas of telecommunications, education institutes, and CATV companies. The relative cost of multi-mode fiber optics is high as compared with single mode, for its high band width and ability to handle multiple task functionality. Furthermore, the telecom sector is expected to grow over the forecast period, which in return will foster growth of the fiber optic wire market. On the other hand, the growing market for wireless communication will act as restraint to this industry.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Leading concern like greater safety, security, requirement for 4G, LTE and FTTx and high speed transmissions levels incurred more demand for this advanced fiber optics over metal communication line.

Increase in the demand is also due to investments in the fields like telecommunication and information technology, and new developments in the countries like China, Brazil, U.S, India and Western and Eastern European countries.

The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) will grip traction in the optical fiber market. IoT includes M2M communication, which enables devices to exchange and act upon information. A rapid growing adoption of 4G from 3G usage, is the most favourable factor behind the growth.

To access the full report : https://industryarc.com/Report/15120/fiber-optics-market.html

Key Players of the Fiber Optics Market

Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Broadata Communications Pvt Ltd.,California insulated wire & cable Ltd., The Siemon Company, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation and Corning, Inc., are the leading players in fiber optics market. Fujikura Ltd. release a ultra-high fiber count cable 3456F Wrapping Tube Cable TM with Spider Web RibbonTM, New CT50 Optical Fiber Cleaver, Ultra Low Loss Optical Fiber FutureGuide®-HSC and more from beginning of 2018. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd have many important transmission lines. The company released a fiber optic cable called Gorilla cable that has resistant to strong lateral pressure and exhibits less optical loss. Broadata Communications Pvt Ltd., is quick driven innovative company specialized of products for transmission of digital multimedia. It has fiber cables like 1-Strand Plenum OM3 Fiber, 2-Strand Plenum OM3 Fiber, 4-Strand Plenum OM3 Fiber, and 6-Strand Plenum OM3 Fiber cable. The company has spanned a wide variety of industry segments including entertainment, broadcast, medical, education, government and others.

The Fiber Optics Market is Segmented as Indicated below:

The growing popularity in high bandwidth, long distance communication, and safety security will drive the demand for fiber optics market.

Fiber Optics Market -By Type Step Index Graded Index

Fiber Optics Market -By Configurations Fiber Non-Imaging Configuration Single Fiber Light Guides Plastic Fiber Fiber Imaging Configuration Flexible Image scopes Rigid Combiner/ Duplicators Fused Imaging Configuration Image Conduit Faceplates Tapers Inverters Fibreye

Fiber Optics Market – By Mode Single Mode Multimode

Fiber Optics Market -By Cable Loose-Tube Cables Tight-Buffer Cables

Fiber Optics Market -By Link Components Optical Transmitter Optical Fiber/ Cable Connectors Optical Receiver

Fiber Optics Market -By Application Engineering Applications Telecommunications Computer Networks Cable Television Delay Lines Industry and Medical Applications Endoscopes Pressure, Temperature sensors Linking remote sensor and monitoring station 3.Others Oil & Gas Military

Fiber Optics Market By Geography (16+ countries)

Fiber Optics Market Entropy

Company Profiles CommScope, Inc. OFS Fitel, LLC Diamond SA Timbercon Inc. ROFIN LEONI Trumpf Schott Vitalcor Inc. Noma Corporation Optical Cable Corporation Precision Utilities Group



Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

