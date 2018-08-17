Pressure Transmitter Market by | Global Analysis Qualitative Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Size | Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global pressure transmitter market is segmented into numerous segments of which the multivariable pressure transmitter is expected to witness high growth. This sensor has the capability to measure multiple parameters and is effective in reducing overall cost of production.

The global Pressure Transmitter Market is segmented by type, communication protocol, sensing technology, application, and industry. By type segment, the market consists of absolute, gauge, differential pressure, and multivariable pressure transmitter. The communication protocol segment comprises, HART (Highway Addressable Remote Transducer) and wireless HART, Foundation Fieldbus, Profibus, and others. The sensing technology segment comprises piezoelectric, capacitive, piezoresistive, strain gauge, and others. The application segment consists of flow, level, and pressure. The vertical segment comprises oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, pulp & paper, metal & mining, chemical, power, pharmaceutical, and others.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5667

The latest trend in the automation pressure transmitter market is the demand for a smart and cost-efficient product that comprises digital communication interfaces. Owing to the above-mentioned reason, the demand for traditional analog output pressure transmitters is expected to continue to decline over the forecast period. The reason for this shift in trend is the rise in digital networking facilities, thus eliminating, the need for wiring.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global pressure transmitter market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 4 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market: Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (Germany), WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG (Germany), and Dwyer Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Regional Analysis

The global pressure transmitter market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pressure transmitter market. Europe market accounts for the second highest share in the pressure transmitter market. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of automotive and chemical industry in the region is boosting the pressure transmitter market. Other aspects such as the development of a new project, and demand for industrial automation, to increase productivity with respect to optimized cost.

Segments

The global pressure transmitter market is segmented by type, communication protocol, sensing technology, application, and industry. By type, the market consists of absolute, gauge, differential pressure, and multivariable pressure transmitters. The communication protocol segment comprises, HART (Highway Addressable Remote Transducer) and wireless HART, Foundation Fieldbus, Profibus, and others. The sensing technology segment comprises piezoelectric, capacitive, piezoresistive, strain gauge, and others. The application segment consists of flow, level, and pressure. The vertical segment comprises oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, pulp & paper, metal & mining, chemical, power, pharmaceutical, and others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pressure-transmitters-market-5667

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Industrial Automation Service Providers

System Integrator and Service Providers in Industrial Measurement Market

Banks, Financial Institutions, Investors, and Venture Capitalists

Technology Investors

Governments and Financial Institutions

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

List of Tables:

Table 1 Global Pressure Transmitter Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Pressure Transmitter Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Pressure Transmitter Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

List of Figures:

Figure 1 Global Pressure Transmitter Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Pressure Transmitter Market

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com