Why do we require the best Passive Seismic Tomography Services in India – Parsan

What exactly is PST?

Passive Seismic Tomography (PST) is a new revolutionary technique to study the natural sciences concerned with the physical properties and dynamics of the Earth and also it’s surrounding environmental features. PST is exactly a geophysical exploration technique which treats the natural microseismicity as a seismic specimen to further research.

Microseismicity means small or microearthquakes with magnitudes of -1 up to 2.0 Richter which occur almost everywhere. In PST, these earthquakes are taken as seismic sources and an overlay of portable but specially designed powerful seismometers is connected to a network on the surface of quake impaction to record continuously for a period of a few months. Ergo, an active tectonic region is identified with microseismic activity to be analyzed in PST. Any tectonically active region can be imaged using PST but there must be enough earthquakes beneath and in and around the target region of study.

Parsan has been an avid research company which has highly sophisticated equipment and machinery to trace seismic activity in the Earth. We use high resolution passive seismic tomography for hydrocarbon exploration to search the exact behavior of an earthquake and how it means to react over the region. In addition, we also process the collected passive data to accurately predict the nature of a quake and so our information becomes reliable and authenticated.

How are hypocenters helpful in determining microearthquakes?

When an earthquake starts, it starts impact at a particular point of target where the earth rupture begins. These are called hypocenters and they are useful in determining where the microearthquakes started from.

Parson helps you identify even bad penetration regions with accuracy:

At Parsan, we use these hypocenters as seismic sources identified near the target area. Then a 3D seismic tomographic inversion is performed to measure the P- and S-wave travel times to our surface recording equipment that we install to a network.

In the event of penetration regions that can be identified as “bad penetrations”, the seismic sources are located below the target area and since the seismic wave travels straight down from that target hypocenter, it gradually returns back up so there is just one seismic ray path from the source to the surface. We undertake this challenging study because of its nature since there is no two-way travel of the seismic wave. Hence it does not come under conventional seismic measurement and requires a lot of expertise to identify the hypocenter. With our equipment, experience and research based analysis, we have been successfully conducting tests to recognize regions of bad penetration problems like thrust belts, heavy weathered surface layers etc.

Parsan deploys 3D velocity models, study the travel time of the seismic ray paths and perform calculations to predict the near about travel times of the surface. A 3D velocity model is created with the help of data and seismic records which helps us to make further accurate judgment about the quake.

We believe that seismology is a very technical subject to handle. There is little to miss in calculation when you have challenges like bad penetrations to analyze. But experience in geophysics and space environment with previous review and research does make Parsan a desired choice to forward its recommendations on earthquake related matters on a more serious note.

For Passive Seismic Tomography and geophysics exploration, Parsan is here to help you explore a better idea that still needs to be exhumed from confines of the crust of the Earth.

