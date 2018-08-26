Massachusetts Marvin windows

8/27/2018 – Marvin makes a wood interior and aluminum clad exterior replacement window unit that is a high quality, low maintenance option at a reasonable price. Marvins are made extremely durable with beefy side rails and frames. Their Ultimate Double hung window is their latest model, and our personal favorite for durability and strength in a wood window.

Marvin windows are solid. They are a more heavy duty window than other window companies. Their side rails are beefy and their frame reinforced. We like using Marvin Ultimate Inserts in many oversized window projects.Marvin windows are attractive, with a bead molding surrounding the glass. Their lines are clean and smooth.

Marvin windows come with either a good quality snap in grid system or simulated divided lite grids (muntins/divided lites) are detailed and available in a few different dimensions. There is a grey spacer bar in between the glass to give the illusion of true divided lites. Marvin will do many variations of custom grids.

The window exterior also comes in 19 exterior aluminum colors at no additional charge…. The interiors are available in pine or primed, prefinished white, mahogany and Douglas fir.

Marvin windows have a hidden tilt feature that is part of the locking hardware. This is my favorite tilt mechanism on the market. It is also available in full or half screens. The Marvin Ultimate Insert has an all wood jamb that reduces the amount of viewable vinyl to a minimum.

