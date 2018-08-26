Single-lead ECG Monitors Market Projected to Register 9.9% CAGR through 2025

According to the latest market report published by Research Report Insights (RRI) titled ‘Single-lead ECG Monitors Market’, the marketis poisedto expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2017–2025). The global single-lead ECG monitorsmarket is expected to exceed US$ 733.7Mn by 2025, attesting the highest growth of both the product segment. The global single-lead ECG monitors market is expected to expand at 9.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Certain factors such asincreasing inclination of physicians, patients and care givers towards portable and handled monitors to diagnose any patient immediately, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness, support from various government and non-government organizations, new product approvals & launches, increasing focus on evident based medicines etc. are growing the market. However, insufficient R&D initiatives, poor access to diagnostic services in remote areas, and stringent regulations are some of the elements restricting the market growth.

The report analyzes single-lead ECG monitorsmarket in terms of value (US$) by product type, application, end user and region. The report also provides information regarding market dynamics,opportunity analysis,macro-economic factors, regulations, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimation and forecast, technology assessment, major deals in the single-lead ECG monitorsmarket etc.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented recording based single-lead ECG monitors and real-time single-lead ECG monitors. Recording based single-lead ECG monitors segment dominates the single-lead ECG monitors market with maximum market share expected to remain highest over the forecast period owing to the huge product availability as well as high physician’s preference for this test type. However, real-time single-lead ECG monitors segment is observed as the highest growing segment over the forecast period with the growing acceptance of portable handheld technology in diagnosis owing to its high sensitivity, specificity and , real-time analysis less time consumption.

In terms of value, North Americamarket has the highest share for single-lead ECG monitors followed by Europe over the forecast period of 2017–2025. In terms of growth rate, Asia pacific leads with a CAGR of 11.3% with the budding innovator of affordable single-lead ECG monitors for diagnosis and increasing number of patient pool. Latin America and MEA holds the least market share in the global market due to lesspresence of companies in the region. The overall Global market for single-lead ECG monitors is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period providing huge market opportunities.

