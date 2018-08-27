Airport Surveillance Radar Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Scenario:

Airport surveillance radar is installed in airports to guide air traffic controllers in managing aircraft movements on the runway. With advancements in space technologies, aviation investors have started to implement satellite-based technologies to improve their air navigation surveillance-related operations. The growing demand for air travel has generated the need for next-generation technologies to make air travel safer, more efficient, and less harmful on the environment. The increase in defense budgets and integration of satellite navigation system with airport surveillance radar will propel the growth of the airport surveillance radar market in near future.

This system controls traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can identify and track aircraft at altitudes up to 25,000 feet. The surveillance radar system contains two systems – primary radar and secondary surveillance radar. The primary system can detect an aircraft location by microwaves reflected to the reception equipment from the aircraft’s surface. The secondary surveillance system interacts with the transponders of aircraft and transmits a signal back containing the airplane’s ID and elevation, which is shown on the radar screen. At large airports, multiple screens in an operation room are deployed to monitor air traffic by establishing communication with aircraft pilots by radio. These systems are also essential to alert the aircraft about safety and severe weather conditions.

The data from airport surveillance radar systems can be shown in systems, such as Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS), Common Automated Radar Terminal System (CARTS), and Automated Radar Terminal System (ARTS). Enhanced radars that have faster scan rates and large coverage areas have replaced the Ground-Controlled Approach (GCA) surveillance radars. GCA is a type of service offered by air-traffic controllers where they guide aircraft to a safe landing.

The key opportunity for airport surveillance radar market is the rising investment in airport construction, across the globe. However, deployment of such a system requires a huge investment, which is one of the restraints to the growth of the airport surveillance radar market. It has been observed that rise in the number of air traffic at airports need appropriate control systems, such as airport surveillance radar, to mitigate aviation accidents.

The growing concerns about increasing flight accidents, due to birds, wildlife, a wide-range of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) and other environmental conditions. This cause maximum damage to the aircraftand airport operators. To overcome this accidents, aircraft are equipped with numerous advanced radar systems, such as ground-level bird detection and recognition system, automated FOD detection sensors, remote snow depth measurement, and foreign object debris detection (FODD) systems. These systems increase the safety of Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations while improving operational efficiency and runway capacity.

Major Key Players

The key players in global airport surveillance radar market are Indra (Spain), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada), and Thales Group (France).

Regional Analysis:

In North America, a rising number of passenger traffic is expected to drive the growth of the airport surveillance market. The U.S. is a major contributor to the growth of the airport surveillance radar market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the overall airport surveillance radar market by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the rising growth of tourism in the region is likely to boost the demand for global connectivity and airports. According to the International Air Transport Association, there will be significant rise in air travels in Asia-Pacific as compared to North America and Europe air travels, by 2030. Europe airport surveillance radar market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. Growth in the air transport of passengers and increasing freight transportation are some of the factors which are expected to drive the growth of the Europe surveillance radar market during the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of some key manufacturing players in the region is also anticipated to strengthen the growth of the airport surveillance radar market. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, from 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation:

The airport surveillance radar market has been segmented by type, application, and region. By application, the market has been segmented into military and civil. Increase in defense budgets is expected to enhance the growth of the airport surveillance radar market. Furthermore, technological development, such as integration of satellite navigation system with airport surveillance radar, is expected to boost the airport surveillance radar market growth. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among customers regarding the benefits of airport surveillance radar, such as high accuracy, easy air traffic management, and government support in various projects are the major reasons for the high growth of this market.

