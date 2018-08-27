Food Blogging Group Munching Monks celebrated their anniversary on 19th August

Munching Monks completed its one year journey a few days back, and we can’t stop raving about the grand celebrations that took place at Flavours, South City on 19th August 2018.

What started as a passion for food between a handful of food bloggers has now reached a member count of over 55k food lovers.

What makes this group unparalleled is the non-commercial platform it presents to restaurateurs, which results in unique tasting experiences and unbiased-ness.

Team Munching Monks had a gala time with each of the representatives of Kolkata Lifestyle (online partner), Paris Cafe (sweet time partner), Mio Amore (Snacking Partner), GoFo (on the go partner), The Fried Factory (online partner), Siam 37 (Soul partner) and Zareen (Biriyani Partner). Each of the partners had lovely surprises that added spunk to the celebrations.

Kolkata Lifestyle (www.kolkatalifestyle.com) – the information portal which promotes the vibrant activities in Kolkata, was present to announce the winners of the blogging contest which they kept for the members of Munching Monks. Kolkata Lifestyle is always in search for unique and authentic content. It shares information which adds value to the society.

A food group event is always something to look forward to. As far as food is concerned, people weren’t disappointed with the selection of kebabs, main course and dessert arrangements!

