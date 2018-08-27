Gastrointestinal Drugs Market by Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi, Endo International, Johnson & Johnson, Etc and Forecasts to 2024

The Global Gastrointestinal Drug Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.8% during forecasted period 2017 – 2023. It is estimated to reach till USD $ 59.3 billion by end of 2024.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Scenario:

Gastrointestinal (GI) diseases affects stomach, large intestine and rectum, small intestine, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas. The symptoms of GI diseases are heartburn, indigestion, bloating, constipation and many more.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/558

According to a report by the World Gastroenterology Organization, 35-40 % of world’s total population is suffering from acute or chronic GI complication. Increasing patient having GI diseases and disorders, due to change in dietary pattern are the major factor for increasing the global GI drug market. The exact cause for inflammatory bowel disease and Irritable bowel syndrome are still unknown due to which permanent cure for this disease is not available which may restrain the growth of the market.

The global gastrointestinal drug market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.8% during forecasted period 2017- 2023. It is estimated to reach till USD $ 59.3 billion by end of 2024

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segmentation:

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs market has been segmented on the basis of Drug Category they are segmented into Acid Neutralizers, Laxatives and Antidiarrheal, antiemetic, Anti-inflammatory drugs and other. By Route of Administration they are segmented into Oral, Parenteral and rectal. By disease Type they are Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Other. And by End User Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Other. Acid Neutralizers which are further sub segmented into Antacids, H2 antagonists, Proton pump inhibitors and Others,

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are the four major regional segment of global GI drugs market. North America account for the largest market share for the global gastrointestinal drug market. Increasing geriatric population is the major driving factor for the market of GI drugs in North America. Europe and Asia Pacific share nearly similar amount of market. Introduction of new drugs and different technology has increased the market in Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is the most favourable region for the development of GI drug market. Huge population and infrastructural improvement has increases the scope for the development of this market in coming future.

Key Players for Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market:

AbbVie Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Valeant (US), Abbott Laboratories(US), Allergan Plc (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Janssen Biotech Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (US), Sanofi (France), Janssen Biotech (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany).

The report for Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Research Report of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Order Complete 85 Pages Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=558

Table of Contents for Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Research Report Forecast to 2023:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

TOC Continued…..!

Ask Questions to Expertise @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/558

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com