Nursery admission: Testing times for parents

The countdown for nursery admission has begun. Many schools have started their admission process. The schools have decided their own Criteria but the age factor is the same in every school. Students with 3 plus age will get admission in nursery. For KG, 4 plus and for STD 1, 5 plus age is necessary for admission. Parents are also keen to know the facilities provided by the school.

Admission on the basis of first come first serve

Neeti Kaushik , Principal, Mount Olympus School Sector 47 said “The nursery admissions have been started. There will be three sections under which the admissions will be taken. Following this procedure seats will be limited next year.

Prior to admission the discussion is done with the parents and the children. Parents have been made aware about the rules and regulations and different facilities they can avail. At the same time, the admission process will be based on first come first serve. And parents will be given a month time to think about the admission of their children. After that, the list of selected students will be released.”

Priority to children near school

Vaibhav Kapoor, principal, Ajanta Public school sector-31 said “we will give priority to the students living 7 to 8 km to the school. And the selection of the students will be based on the interaction with the parents. Parents can apply online and the selected students will be informed via email.”

Selection based on counseling

P.K Samal, Managing Director, Discovery Montessori school said” for nursery admissions we will keep counseling sessions. Terms and conditions have been shared with the parents so that the parents who are interested can come with proper documents and take the admission at that time. Parents can buy form from their nearest branch. Apart from this, all information related to admission has been released on the website, social media, and school notice board.”

A parent, Shankar Narayan said we should compare the schools, its environment, and atmosphere inside, healthy food and sports-related activities before taking admission.”