Produced Water Treatment Market 2018 Market Size and Share | Global Industry Growth Analysis, Competitive Market Strategies and Regional Outlook To 2027

Produced Water Treatment Global Market Global Market – Overview

Produced water treatment is basically the treatment of salty water trapped in the reservoir rock and is brought up along with Oil and Gas during production. This salty water can’t be discharged to surface water as it contains hydrocarbons and metals and thus needs to be treated. With the surge in the Oil and Gas industry in recent times, the demand in the Produced WATER Treatment market is also expected to rise. With the development of new technology through innovation for Produced Water Treatment Market is expected to witness significant growth in the Forecast period.

This has resulted into increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and increasing health awareness. This has been changing the focus towards consumption of clean drinking water in urban areas and ultimately increased the sales of water filtration and disinfection equipment. Thus, urbanization is expected to increase the adoption of produced water treatment systems especially in emerging nations. The figure below shows the rising urban population over the last three years in the South-Global countries.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Produced Water Treatment Market are that of new product development.

In 2017, GE Water & Process Technologies launched a new product PROflex for wide range of application such as general industrial, power, drinking water, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and others. The reverse osmosis was developed to provide cost-effective and easy-to-configure system.

In 2017, Veolia Water Technologies have been given a contract to build an iron removal water treatment plant for providing facility to Senegal’s water utility. This would increase the supply of drinking water to Dakar and its suburbs area.

Produced Water Treatment Market Top Key Players:-

Some of the key players in the Produced Water Treatment market are Siemens AG, Aker Solutions, Alderley plc, Schlumberger Limited, CETCO Energy Services.

Produced Water Treatment Market – Segmentation

The global Produced Water Treatment Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Well Type : Comprises Land and Offshore

Segmentation by Treatment : Comprises Chemical, Physical and Membrane

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Produced Water Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

U.S. accounts for the largest market in the North America produced water treatment system. The rising concerns for optimal water usage across all sections of life are driving the market. It has been experienced that increased spending on modernization and up gradation of infrastructure in the country is driving the market. It is one of the major reasons for biggest market for such treatment system and gaining highest revenue growth. Furthermore growing water usage in commercial and institutional sector, increased water conservation movements, focus on recycling and reuse is fuelling the growth of the water storage systems market.