Onychomycosis Market Sparkling Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Global Onychomycosis Market – Overview

Onychomycosis is a fungal contamination of the toe or finger nails, which results in discoloration, thickening, and partition of the nails from the nail bed. Despite the fact that it is not life-threatening, onychomycosis which more often created by a dermatophyte constitutes a vital public wellbeing issue in view of its high prevalence and related morbidity.

The disease can have certain negative results for patients, for example, torment, and can possibly undermine work and social lives.Onychomycosis in children has been observed to be very less when compared to that of adults, prevalence rate in children is found out to be approximately 2% to 3% with comparison to adults who are more than 40 years having a prevalence rate in the range of 7-10%.

The global onychomycosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Global Onychomycosis Market – Scenario

Onychomycosis is kind of fungal infection can occur in toenails or fingernails but is mostly common in toenails. The most common symptoms of onychomycosis is discolouration and thickness of the nail. People who commonly work in humid or moist environment are more susceptible to fungal infection. The percentage of risk is higher in diabetic, aged people and people with low immunity.

Global onychomycosis market is mainly driven by increased population of diabetic and geriatric patients. Whereas, low healthcare expenditure along with lack of awareness in huge number of population in developing regions is responsible for restraining the growth of the market.

Global Onychomycosis Market – Key players

Abbott Laboratories Ltd. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Galderma (Switzerland), Janssen Biotech (US), Sciton Inc (US), Bristol Meyer Squibb company (US), Cutera Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi Ltd. (France), Topica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), Seren Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd (China), Nuvo Research Inc. (Canada), Merz Pharma gmbh & co. kgaa (Germany), NanoBio Corporation (US), NovaBiotics Ltd (UK), Viamet Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Polichem SA (Switzerland)

Global Onychomycosis Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of Onychomycosis appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America region major companies have their home in the region and generate maximum market share.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. is a UK based company and world’s sixth largest pharmaceutical company. Company is focusing on the development of new oral and tropical medication. Itraconazole and many tropical creams are manufactured by the company.

Pfizer Inc. is an American pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in U.S. and is among the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. It’s one of the leading player for the onychomycosis market. Company is has recently launched some of the drugs for the treatment of different skin diseases. In 2016, company had launched Eucrisa ointment and Diflucan. Crisaborole has got most prominent results in Phase 3 clinical trials and company believes peak year sales for crisaborole have the potential to reach or exceed $2.0 billion. In same year company had acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule therapeutics.

Global Onychomycosis Market – Segmentation

Global onychomycosis market is segmented on the basis of type into distal subungual onychomycosis, white superficial onychomycosis, proximal subungual onychomycosis, candida onychomycosis and others. On the basis of treatment, they are segmented into drug treatment, tropical therapy, debridement and other. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, private pharmacies and other

Global Onychomycosis Market – Regional Analysis

Global Onychomycosis market is segmented on the basis of geographies or regions which mainly includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global market for Onychomycosis due to presence of major market players, increasing patient population. In Asia-Pacific there is wide range of opportunities for Onychomycosis market due to the presence of developing countries, major companies are grabbing these opportunities and expanding their presence in the region. Furthermore increasing research and development in this region has further enhanced the growth of the market. However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

