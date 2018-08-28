Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Estimated to Expand at a Double-Digit CAGR through 2018 to 2027

Vinyl flooring plasticizers market continues to witness lucrative opportunities across countries owing to the rising demand of flooring industry across the globe. Moreover, increase in the demand of ecologically sound vinyl flooring products has influenced the adoption of non – phthalate plasticizers in the vinyl flooring market. This has encouraged manufacturers to adopt for new innovations in order to meet the rising demand of non–phthalate plasticizers.

In a new study compiled by Fact.MR, the growth prospects for vinyl flooring plasticizers are likely to remain positive throughout the period of forecast. According to the report, the vinyl flooring plasticizers market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.2% in terms of value throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2027. In addition, the report reveals that the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers market continues to sprint in Asia Pacific and Latin American region in the coming years.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market – Strengthening Flooring Industry

Flooring is one area in the construction industry that has been witnessing rapid changes over the past two decades. The advent of several new technologies and materials along with the increasing use of specialized machinery have meant that the field has changed beyond recognition, especially with reference to the industrial and commercial flooring sectors. The industrial and commercial flooring segments have been maintaining a healthy pace of growth in the recent few years. The rising demand of vinyl flooring in the commercial sector like hospitals and sports clubs will escalate the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future.

Asia Pacific Remained an Attractive Market for Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers

Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market. APAC is expected to maintain its dominance in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027. The adoption of sustainable construction products by the people in APAC has led to an upsurge in the demand for vinyl flooring plasticizers. Despite this, around 90% of the total plasticizers manufactured for flooring industry comes from phthalate-based plasticizers especially DEHP.

Europe has been the dominant vinyl flooring plasticizers market, commanding over 26% of the global demand. North America accounts for over 22% share in the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market. Imports of PVC flooring from Asia to the United States have been on the rise over the last decade. According to the statistics from the database USA Trade Online, the value of plastic floor covering imports from Asia to the U.S. rose around 5 times in 10 years. The majority of those imports are likely to contain toxic phthalates such as DEHP.

Dinp Non-phthalate Plasticizer Is Expected to Gain Traction in the Market

The increase in the permissible limits of DINP by REACH in flooring products will help in strengthening the demand of phthalate plasticizers in the flooring industry. DINP remained the preferred choice because of its low costs, low toxicity and high functional efficiencies in comparison to other phthalate plasticizers.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Remain Competitive

Tier 1 companies in the vinyl flooring plasticizers are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by expanding their product portfolio. Global players like BASF, ExxonMobil and Evonik strategized on creating non-phthalate plasticizers and bolstering their sales in the emerging markets with the help of joint ventures and acquisitions of small and medium enterprises in these regions. On the other hand, regional players like Nan Ya Plastics, Shandong Qilu, LG Chem and others are focused on increasing their production capacities in order to fulfill the rising demand of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the emerging markets owing to the rising commercial sector in these regions. However, stringent regulations on the use of phthalates along with the rising demand of linoleum and hardwood flooring will hinder the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future. More than 60% of these companies rely on backward integration. The companies listed above are the major manufacturers of linear alcohols, which is an essential raw material used in making vinyl flooring plasticizers to strengthen their supply chain and reduce the overall product cost.