Between hoverboard and roller skating, Segway presents its e-Skates

After the Segway and other self-stabilized machines, the rollers are transformed into high-tech devices. The Segway personal transportation specialist has just offered a glimpse of its Drift W1 e-Skates, which are similar to two mini-hoverboards placed under the feet.

The manufacturer describes “a perfect object for the younger generation, who dares to stand out and create new trends,” in his release.

Light, small and portable, these e-Skates have a practical and fun potential. Unlike conventional rollers, Drift W1 do not attach to the feet. These self-stabilized rollers are equipped with a non-slip sole that welcomes the shoe. Avoiding an accident or storing everything in a bag becomes easier.

800 patents in the technology used

Designed using 800 patents, Segway technology will monitor the user’s center of gravity. The brand ensures that it has made safety its priority. His e-Skates have obtained “several international certifications”. They meet in particular UL and CE standards.

So far, the manufacturer has revealed little information regarding the specifications, price or availability of Segway Drift W1 on the market. A press conference scheduled in Los Angeles on July 24 will provide more information. In addition, the e-Skates will be presented at the German IFA 2018, which will be held from August 31 to September 5 in Berlin.

