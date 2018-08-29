The hoverboard, the new mobility trend

“Gyropod”, “electric skateboard”, “electric scooter” or “Hoverboard”, the precise name is not yet clear in the highly technical environment of the motorized intelligent wheel. This new gadget has appeared on the sidewalks of major cities around the world and celebrity Instagram accounts like Rita Ora, Chris Brown, Justien Bieber and even Rick Ross.

Pedestrians, skateboarders, cyclists, hikers are the new hoverboard enthusiasts. The device is in fact a motorized support board (without handlebar), whose direction and speed are controlled by two wheels that respond to the pressure exerted by the feet and the inclination of the body. Straight from China and the United States almost 3 years ago, the minimalist machine is very popular thanks to its practicality: the device allows movement indoors and outdoors at an average speed of 12km / h, against 5.5 km / h for a pedestrian!

Convenient and easy to handle

Despite appearances, the hoverboard usually requires about ten minutes for a good grip. The rocking board seduces all ages. The object is new, easy, funny and hypersensitive; as a “added member” the board obeys the movements of the body. You have to mount it as you mount a step: it’s actually the same technology that tilts your smartphone screen as soon as you tilt it horizontally or vertically, also used for aviation.

ONE OF THE BEST SEGBOARDS PROVIDERS IN UK. FULLY SECURED. FINEST QUALITY ITEM. CONTACT US FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND VISIT OUR SITE Segbo. Buy all kind Electric Scooter accessories from Segbo. We are one of the finest quality products providers in UK.

BUY ALL KIND OF HOVERBOARDS FROM SEGBO