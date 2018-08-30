Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2020

Fibrosis is a process, which includes the formation of excess fibrous connective tissue in body tissues or organs in a repetitive manner. Kidney fibrosis is the major biological process causal for the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Kidney fibrosis is an unavoidable outcome of excessive formation of extracellular matrix, which occurs due to every type of CKD. Currently, the kidney fibrosis treatment market is a highly attractive commercial segment owing to the increasing base of patients suffering from various types CKD and renal fibrosis.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kidney-fibrosis-treatment.html

Some of the commercially available medications used for the treatment of kidney fibrosis disease are as follows:

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

Renin inhibitors

Pirfenidone

Vasopeptidase inhibitors

It has been observed that any disease, which leads to chronic kidney disorder, might result in renal fibrosis. In terms of geography, North America is the largest market for kidney fibrosis treatment due to the large base of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, more than 20 million people in the U.S., are suffering from chronic kidney disease of varying severity levels. The organization also states that, in 2011, approximately 113,136 people in the U.S. started taking treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3009

Thus, this increasing base of kidney disease patients is expected to boosts the sales of kidney fibrosis treatment products. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Middle East and Latin America are some of the potential market where introduction of effective novel therapies might boosts up the overall market growth of kidney fibrosis treatment. Due to the consistent gradient of health concerns and rising awareness among population, these regions are expected to be the lucrative market venture for kidney fibrosis treatment.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing base of population suffering from chronic kidney diseases and high incidence rate of renal fibrosis among population. Moreover, development of safe and effective therapeutics for the treatment of kidney fibrosis is contributing to the growth of this market. For instance, in March 2014, a California based biopharmaceutical company, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, relieved positive results from phase II clinical trial of their proprietary GSC-100 drug molecule in chronic kidney disease (CKD). GSC-100 is a complex polysaccharide with a high molecular weight that inhibits the production of galectin-3, a molecule responsible for scarring or tissue fibrosis. Thus, the introduction of promising drugs in this market is likely to boosts the overall kidney fibrosis treatment market due to the high success and effectiveness rate of these potential molecules. Furthermore, increasing government support for developing novel therapies along with high research and development initiatives on the development of personalized medicines are also expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=3009

In addition, technological breakthrough such as point-of-care drug delivery systems and increased focus on retaining superior quality of life are some of the factors that might contribute in the growth of this market. However, rise in overall healthcare expenditure and stringent regulatory approvals are some of the market-restraining factors that might hinder the growth of the kidney fibrosis treatment market in future.

At present, the kidney fibrosis treatment market is a highly lucrative and promising market due to the increasing base of population suffering from chronic kidney diseases and renal fibrosis. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology are trying to develop novel therapeutics, which can be used for the treatment of this disorder. Some of the companies involved with the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of kidney fibrosis are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., InterMune, Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co. and Pfizer, Inc., amongst others.

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market : http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/19/1539450/0/en/Anti-Snoring-Devices-and-Snoring-Surgery-Market-to-become-worth-US-22-7bn-By-2024-Says-TMR.html

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market : http://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kidney-dialysis-equipment-market-to-become-worth-us-229177-mn-by-2026-says-tmr-690130381.html

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/