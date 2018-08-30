Miller & Steiert, P.C. Provides Legal Services to Clients Seeking to Adopt a Child

Adoption attorneys help their clients through the process of adoption to avoid rejections and delays. Miller & Steiert, P.C., located in Colorado, has provided legal assistance with the adoption process to thousands of families.

Qualifications of an Adoptive Parent

In Colorado, the law requires an adoptive parent to be at least 21 years old. They also have to be free from any criminal record of child abuse, domestic violence, murder, rape, or assault. Adoption is an option for those who meet these criteria. Other people eligible to adopt a child are:

• Members of LGBT community

• Members of the military

• People aged 50 and above

• None-homeowners

• Stepparents

Stepparents who want to adopt their spouse’s child should notify the noncustodial parent, the parent who lost physical custody as a result of a family court order. In addition, if a noncustodial parent has failed to provide child support for at least one year, the adoption process will be expedited. However, stepparents must still go through a standard background check and assessment.

A child aged at least 12 will also have to give their consent to the adoption.

Miller & Steiert’s Assistance in the Adoption Process

Adoption is a complex process. Even after a person is qualified, the state does a background check on the adoptive parent. The adoptive parent must attend an adoption orientation session, as well as parenting classes. Afterward, through a home study process, a caseworker will assess if the adoptive parent’s family situation is ideal for an adopted child. During this, there will be joint or separate interviews for everyone living in the home, including children.

It is in the best interest of a person seeking to adopt to have in-depth knowledge of adoption. An adoption attorney helps an adoptive parent work to avoid delays and rejections. The length of the process depends on the child to be adopted and the situation of the adoptive parent.

Miller & Steiert's adoption attorneys give legal advice and assistance to clients in every step of the process.

