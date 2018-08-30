Smart Pills Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014-2023

The detailed market research study of “Smart Pills Market 2018” published and examine by crystal market research which provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America will keep on being the most profitable market for smart pills, for the most part determined by variables, for example, quick administrative endorsement of new items, developing instances of colorectal malignancy, and mechanical headways in the social insurance segment. The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to enlist a strong development through 2026, nearly trailing North America. Mandatory healthcare insurance provisions and developing commonness of gastrointestinal issue and stomach tumour are essential elements affecting the market development in APEJ. High predominance of target issue combined with expanding government bolster is additionally anticipated that would clear development open doors for smart pills market in APEJ.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Proteus Digital Health, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Medisafe and others. Many Key players are depending on methods, for example, agreements & joint ventures, collaborations, and advancements to build the visibility of their products and fortify their product portfolios.

Market Classification

Smart Pills Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Product

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Tools

Patient Monitoring Software

Market Highlights:

The Smart Pills Market was worth USD 1.61 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.19 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.14% during the forecast period. Smart pills have risen as a progressive mechanical advancement, crossing over any barrier between computerized innovation and medicinal services. With the advent of these medicinal services cum-mechanical devices has empowered tending to taking off interest for better observing and diagnostics. Smart pills have now turned out to be standard system for non-intrusive determination with respect to motility issue. Doctors lean towards smart pills as they empower on-going patient observing by means of remote controlling alternatives.

Smart Pills Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

A brief discussion about Smart Pills Market

Though the global smart pill market is not very prevalent and widely used as yet and that is because of unawareness regarding the same among the people.

But looking into the widespread failure of following proper medicine prescriptions by the patients thereby resulting in serious problems is going to be a major market driving factor for the market industry of smart pills in the upcoming days.

Studies reveal that 80% of the total patients who are on constant everyday medication for various problems including blood pressure or diabetes or so on end up making their situation worse because of not following the prescriptions properly.

People tend to take the medicines when they find themselves free and it’s convenient to them rather than sticking up to the prescriptions which call for serious attention.

A very obvious fact attached to this is that if in case the patient misses out on having the medicine the sensor is not going to get activated.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Smart Pills Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Smart Pills Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Smart Pills Sales and Sales Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Smart Pills Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.3. Product

5.3.1. Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.3.2. Global Product Sales and Growth Rate By Type (2014-2018)

5.3.3. Capsule Endoscopy

5.3.3.1. Global Capsule Endoscopy Sales and Growth Rate By Type (2014-2018)

5.3.4. Drug Delivery

5.3.4.1. Global Drug Delivery Sales and Growth Rate By Type (2014-2018)

5.4. Tools

5.4.1. Global Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Patient Monitoring Software

5.5.1. Global Patient Monitoring Software Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

