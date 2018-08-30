Over a century and half long existence certainly granted Tissot the credibility that surpasses many of the other Swiss contemporaries. Despite the brand’s merge up with SWATCH, Tissot stays a mega brand with their heritage and credentials intact, of which, the Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch stand as a brilliant example. All the beauty and emotions that goes into the making of classic watches are present in the Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch that make the presence felt with its every beat. At the brand’s most basic line of watches, the Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch brings some very interesting mechanical features out of which, a COSC grade movement and an 80-hour power reserve rules the roost!

The Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch belongs to its comparatively newer range of automatic, mechanical watches wearing the moniker of the Powermatic 80. You’ll find it inscribed on the dial and it indicates that the watch can store running power worth 80 long hours, as opposed to the 40-hours power reserve present in almost all the mechanical watches available in the market today. The chronometer-certified movement brings a lot of timekeeping power for the money spent and that too, in an elegant and handsome package. It appears as an added bonus and makes the Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch a high-value piece! The COSC-certified ETA C07.111 (a modified ETA-2824) is entirely constructed of lower-friction materials, with the balance wheel beating at 3Hz (instead of 4Hz), helping to conserve power and making it go double on the storage.

The Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch with the double power reserve that accompany almost all typical sub-$5,000 watch is something fascinating to every watch enthusiast not just because of the high power storage but also for its greater efficiency. It’s a very pragmatic feature with zero visual components that makes for a longer-lasting movement, making you leave it in your watch-drobe throughout the weekend, implying that the Tissot Watches Online are your formal office-watch.

All that said, to the true watch enthusiast, it need not be explained that the Tissot T-Classic Titanium Automatic T087.407.55.067.00 Mens Watch is a lot lighter than other watches of its size and that’s because of its fully Titanium construction, which also makes it succeed aesthetically. The Titanium expresses the look of this Luxury line at its sleekest and in its most-refined! Add to it the very unique details and you’ll end up really falling in love with this piece.

Bottom line: The best thing about the Tissot T-Classic Automatic Mens Watch is it stays in the accessible range for most of us despite its capability of attracting prices a few times of what it is!