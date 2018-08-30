Wilson’s Disease Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Wilson’s disease is also known as progressive lenticular degeneration and hepatolenticular degeneration that causes copper poisoning in the body. Copper is a necessary element for cellular functions; however, excessive copper is extremely toxic and can cause permanent damage to cellular functions of body. Wilson’s disease is caused by excessive deposition of copper in the body. Generally, copper is released into bile from the diet is cleaned out by the liver, flowing out of the body from the gastrointestinal tract. Wilson’s disease occurs due to excessive deposition of copper in the brain, liver, and other tissues of the body. According to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, Wilson’s disease occurs worldwide with prevalence of approximately 30 individuals affected per million.

Individuals suffering from Wilson’s disease are unable to discharge copper from the liver at a normal rate because of mutation in ATP7B gene. Wilson’s disease symptoms can appear at any age in individuals with acute hepatitis. Its clinical management is generally carried out on the basis of acute viral hepatitis, with jaundice and abdominal discomfort. According to the European Association for the study of the liver, approximately 6% to 12% patients with acute liver failure are affected by Wilson’s disease. Females having acute liver failure are highly susceptible to Wilson’s disease. Acute Wilson’s disease is particularly high in patients with deep jaundice, low hemoglobin, and low cholinesterase.

The Wilson’s disease market can be segmented based on indication, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of indication, the market can be categorized into hepatic, neurological, ophthalmic, and psychiatric. Hepatic indications are further categorized into cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis, and anemia. Neurological indications are sub-segmented into dysarthria, Parkinson’s disease, migraine, and epilepsy. Ophthalmic indications can be categorized into Kayser-Fleischer rings, and sunflower cataracts. People are highly health conscious as soon as one will detect the symptoms will rush to the hospital

Based on treatment, the Wilson’s disease market can be categorized into trientine, penicillamine, and zinc. Penicillamine was the first drug approved for the treatment of Wilson’s disease. Penicillamine is the most successful drug used for the treatment of Wilson’s disease. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.

Geographically, the global Wilson’s disease market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Wilson’s disease market, followed by Europe. Increasing demand for treatment and rising patient awareness about different treatment options are attributed to North America’s dominance. The Wilson’s disease market is growing owing to increasing population and rising demand for rapid diagnosis and better treatment. Currently, the U.S. is the key market for Wilson’s disease, where the quality of life of patients with painful symptoms that are difficult to manage have become manageable. The global Wilson’s disease market is expected to grow at a high rate in the next few years. Increasing medical tourism in developing countries, rising investment by market players in Asia Pacific, especially in India and China, and growing health awareness about Wilson’s disease treatment are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Wilson’s disease market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Taj Pharmaceutical Limited, Ipsen, and Wilson Therapeutics. Increasing competition among key players to develop new therapies for urological cancer is likely to drive the global market.

