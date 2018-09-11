Frozen Food Market– Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019

Frozen food means foods which are maintained at a temperature at which all moisture therein is in a solid state. Increasing number of working women, change in consumer purchasing patterns, busy lifestyles, availability of wide range of frozen food products in different categories I are the factors leading to greater indulgence of frozen food. It is also considered as the next generation of convenient ready foods. The basic raw materials used in the production of frozen food include chicken, fish, pizza, beans and others. Raw material distributors and suppliers such as Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc. and others supply various raw materials and ingredients according to the precise need to the manufacturers of frozen food according to the standard they have establish during their product testing. The global frozen food market in terms of revenue was valued at USD 224.74 billion in 2012.

In 2012, Europe was the market leader in the frozen food market and accounted for more than 35% of the share. The Europe frozen food market in terms of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2013 to 2019. In Europe, Germany is the biggest consumer of frozen food and accounted for more than 15% share in the market. In the future, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising market occupying 24.8% of the market with economies such as India and China being the chief contributors. But, RoW is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to emergence of Brazil and Argentina as the new market for frozen food. While, the North America market is expected to grow at moderate growth rate in the future.

The global market for frozen food is highly fragmented with the top five players accounting for around 17% share in the total market. Nestle, ConAgra, H.J. Heinz are some of the leading industry participants in this market. Over the next five years the market concentration is expected to increase as the major players continue to grow through advanced technology, acquisition and different strategies to increase their market share and mainly due to their ability to bypass the wholesalers and sell directly to the retailers. In addition 12.5% of the market was occupied by private label which also acts as a major challenge for the international players to enter and establish themselves in the regional markets. Other which also includes companies such as The Schwan Food Company, McCains and also many local and unorganized brands occupied a combined share of more than 65% in the global frozen food market in 2012.