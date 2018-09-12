Astaxanthin Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Astaxanthin Market: By Product Type (Synthetic Astaxanthin, Astaxanthin Rich Paracoccus Bacteria, Pluviallis Microalgae Astaxanthin, Aematococcus); By Form (Liquid, Dry); By Applications (Dietary Supplements, Animal Health & Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Feed); By Source (Natural, Synthetic) & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market will be driven by the rise in health-conscious populace and exponential demand for natural food coloring agents.

Americas Holds the Largest Market Share in the Astaxanthin Market

The Americas region holds the largest market share in the Astaxanthin Market However, Asia Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth. As the anti-ageing creams and other skin products are becoming much sought after than ever before, the usage of Astaxanthin becomes ubiquitous in this region. The key applications in this region include cosmetics and dietary supplements among others.

Selected Impact Analysis Done in the Full Report

Astaxanthin is responsible for the red color in many sea creatures such as crayfish, krill, and salmon. Astaxanthin gives red color to many sea creatures such as crayfish, krill and salmon their red color.

Astaxanthin has been reported in many studies for its high antioxidant and skin-friendly properties.

Paracoccus Bacteria, Astaxanthin Rich Phaffia Yeast, and Synthetic Astaxanthin are predominantly used in the aquaculture sector, while the Astaxanthin derived from H. Pluvialis microalgae is the main source for human applications such as food & beverages,

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Aquaculture and Animal feed are the major applications, while Carotenoid has been used for coloring fishes and improving the texture of animals.

Nutraceutical segment is anticipated to have a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Astaxanthin Softgels are estimated to register an agile growth rate during the forecast period.

Synthetic source will acquire a major share in the market.

Natural Sources are estimated to witness a swashbuckling over the forecast period.

Astaxanthin can be manufactured from natural sources. The high yield of carotenoid and low maintenance cost will drive the growth of natural sources, which in turn drives the growth of Astaxanthin.

Key Players of Astaxanthin Market:

Astaxanthin is an Oligopolistic in nature and dominated by limited number of key players.

Koninklijke DSM N.V is one of the key players of the Astaxanthin Market. The Heerlen headquarters company which has more than 20,000 employees worldwide witnessed € 8,632 net sales and € 1,781 net profit in 2017.

BASF SE is another conglomerate that earned $816 million of revenue through operations for the year 2017.

In September 2014, Algatech entered into an R&D agreement with SCHOTT AG, a German company, to boost its productivity of its closed tube cultivation system.

The Astaxanthin Market Report is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Astaxanthin Market By Source:

1. Natural

1.1 Yeast

1.2 Krill/Shrimp

1.3 Microalgae

2. Synthetic

1. Dried Biomass/Powder

2. Oil

3. Soft gels

4. Liquid

5. Others

1.Dietary Supplement/Nutraceuticals

2. Cosmetics

3. Animal health and Aquaculture

4. Food & Beverages

5. Feed

Astaxanthin Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

Astaxanthin Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

1. Cyanotech Corporation

2. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

3. Valensa International

4. Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd

5. Divis Laboratories Ltd

6. Beijing Ginko Group (BGG)

7. Igene Biotechnology Inc

8.Piveng Inc

9.Fenchem Biotek Ltd

10.Algatechnologies

11. Cardax, Inc

12. Supreme Biotechnologies

13. Parry Nutraceuticals

14.Alga Technologies

15. BlueOcean NutraSciences Inc

16. MicroA AS, EID Parry (India) Ltd

17. Heliae Development, LLC

What can you expect from the report?

The Astaxanthin Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1.Market Size by Product Categories

2.Market trends

3.Manufacturer Landscape

4.Distributor Landscape

5.Pricing Analysis

6.Top 10 End user Analysis

7.Product Benchmarking

8.Product Developments

9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10.Patent Analysis

11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12.Country level Analysis (15+)

13.Competitor Analysis

14.Market Shares Analysis

15.Value Chain Analysis

16.Supply Chain Analysis

17.Strategic Analysis

18.Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19.Opportunity Analysis

20.Revenue and Volume Analysis

