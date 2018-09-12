CAST to Attend ION GNSS+ Conference in Florida

See CAST in the upcoming ION GNSS+ conference, the largest showcase of GNSS technology in the world, this September. Those interested in attending this conference can learn more about CAST’s world-class simulation systems.

[TEWKSBURY, 9/12/2018]—CAST, an industry leader in GNS, GPS, and INS systems, will be attending the ION GNSS+ 2018, the largest conference of GNSS technology, products, and services in the world. The event will take place from September 24 to 28, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency Miami in Florida.

The conference is the perfect venue to learn more about the latest developments and future possibilities in the navigation and global positioning industries. Companies attending the event will see first-hand what CAST’s world-class simulation systems can do.

The ION GNSS+ 2018

The Institute of Navigation (ION) hosts conferences regularly for the navigation and global positioning industry, to discuss the trending topics in the industry.

The ION GNSS+ 2018 will feature international leaders in GNSS and related fields in satellite-based positioning, geolocation, navigation, and timing fields. Speakers will introduce and demonstrate new technology, discuss the current policies in their field, present new research, and moderate the exchange of ideas. Paying participants can expect short courses, tutorials, and educational experiences.

CAST will provide input regarding its industry during the conference. With 35 years of experience, top-quality products, and skilled GNSS engineers, the company can share significant information on accurate GNSS simulation systems. Its high-quality products are powerfully accurate testing tools used by the military, government, and commercial agencies. Members of these industries and other engineers looking for more information on GNSS products and services can visit the CAST booth during the event.

About CAST

CAST offers world-class GNS, GPS, and INS Simulation Systems for the government, military, and commercial applications. Its simulators are powerfully accurate testing tools honed by engineers. Apart from its products, the company offers full-service training, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services so that its clients receive the best results out of its technology.

Visit their website at https://castnav.com/.