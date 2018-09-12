Command and Control Systems Market – The Adoption of Command and Control Systems

A command and control system is an operative architecture which includes software, hardware, computing procedures, specific standards, interface and applications that as a group supports connectivity across all levels of command. In mission critical applications, for instance, in military applications, command and control systems provide comprehensive, precise, and real-time information, thus enabling the military to carry out readiness assessment, situational awareness, support for intelligence, and force planning throughout mission critical operations. Command and control systems allow concerned agencies or commanders in the battlefield to effectively plan and execute critical operations. The global command & control system market is expected to witness continual growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Rising terror attacks across the globe is necessitating the modernization of existing military infrastructure, to limit terror attacks. Thus, military infrastructure modernization across the world is set to boost the global command and control systems market in the near future. Moreover, need for enhanced situational awareness (SA) to drive mission critical operations is poised to drive the market at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2018 – 2026. Furthermore, increasing need for interoperability between security devices/technology is creating demand traction for command and control systems, thereby propelling the global command and control market. However, high cost of development and maintenance of command and control systems and subsystems is obstructing the market growth. Further, security and reliability concerns such as cyber-attacks are expected to slow down the adoption of command and control systems, thus reducing the CAGR growth of the global command and control market globally.

Demand for integrated command and control systems in transportation, healthcare, and law enforcement sectors is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for players in the command and control systems market. Additionally, development of smart cities and smart infrastructure would also create significant revenue opportunity for command and control systems in the global market.

The global command and control systems market is broadly classified by platform, solution, and application. The global market is further analyzed by geographic region. Based on platform, the market is cross segmented as land command and control, maritime command and control, space command and control, and airborne command and control. The solution segment of the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Hardware solutions comprises IT infrastructure and peripherals among others. Similarly, services solutions for command and control systems include system integration & engineering, simulation & training, and logistics & maintenance. The application segment of the market is segmented as defense and commercial applications. Defense applications include military applications and homeland security. Commercial applications is comprised of industrial, critical infrastructure, and transportation among others.

Based on geographic region, the global command and control systems market is categorized as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The command and control systems market in North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes market analysis across GCC countries, South Africa, and