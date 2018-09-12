Dry Laundry Detergents Market : Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Dry laundry detergents are widely used as cleaning agents to dry clean several household products such as clothes and apparels. These are a mixture of chemical compounds which can effectively remove oil, grease, dirt, soil, stains, etc. from fabrics. In addition to cleaning, dry laundry detergents aid in bleaching, softening, and conditioning of fabrics. These detergents are typically formulated using surfactants, builders, alkalis, enzymes, fabric softeners, brighteners, oxygen bleaches, and fragrances. Surfactants are the active ingredients that impart cleaning properties to laundry detergents. Surfactants used in detergents are categorized into cationic, anionic, and non-ionic. These can include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, alkyl sulfates, alkyl sulfonates, alkylbenzene sulfonates, alcohol ethoxylates, etc. They are obtained from several sources such as petrochemicals, vegetable oils, and animal fats. Builders improve the performance of surfactants, while enzymes increase the speed of the cleaning process.

Dry laundry detergents include washing powders, washing bars, and washing tablets. The surfactant molecules present in dry laundry detergents form micelle with the oil and grease of clothes in presence of water. The hydrophilic group of surfactants is attracted to polar water molecules, whereas the hydrophobic group of surfactants attract the non-polar oil and dirt particles. Thus, detergents suspend oil, soil, and other particles present in water and allow them to be removed from the surface of fabric.

The global dry laundry detergents market is projected to experience moderate growth in the next few years. Asia Pacific dominated the dry laundry detergents market in 2014. Rising awareness about hygiene maintenance in developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, and South Korea has led to considerable increase in demand for these detergents. The dry laundry detergents market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. North America also held a significant share of the global dry laundry detergents market in 2014, followed by Europe. However, increasing consumer preference for liquid detergents in developed countries can translate into a sluggish growth rate in the dry laundry detergents market in the next few years. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the potential markets for dry laundry detergents in the near future. Developing countries such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to emerge as prospective markets for dry laundry detergents during the forecast period. The dry laundry detergents market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in per capita income in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil is likely to propel the dry laundry detergents market in the next few years. Increase in consumer awareness and rapid urbanization in these developing countries are projected to boost the textiles and apparels market. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive demand for dry laundry detergents in the homecare sector. Furthermore, growth of the hospitality industry in Asia Pacific has led to substantial rise in demand for dry laundry detergents from hotels and restaurants. However, increasing usage of liquid detergents is anticipated to hamper the growth of the dry laundry detergents market during the forecast period. Use of ingredients extracted from bio-based and renewable sources is expected to lead to lucrative opportunities in the market.

Key manufacturers of dry laundry detergents include Carroll Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Unilever.

