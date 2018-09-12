GreyOrange introduces industrial robots in warehouses with enhanced robotic goods-to-person technology

GreyOrange, a leading warehouse automation company in India, urges the supply chain industries to experience the allure of their robotic goods-to-person technology. Today, with growing competition within the supply chain industrial market, it becomes essential for the industries to automate majority of their processes. The primary focus of industrial automation concentrates more on warehouses of these logistics. With more enterprises implementing the ideology of robotic goods-to-person technology, the demand to include robots in warehouses has skyrocketed in recent times.

The GreyOrange firm has been propelling as a robust warehouse automation service provider for past few years. With its evolution, it continues to climb the mountains of success to the bag in the title of the best manufacturers for robots in warehouses.

Area of warehouse automation of GreyOrange extends to include:

Smart Charging Stations (SCS)-The smart charging systems are equipped with the intelligent charging algorithms.

Pick Put Stations (PPS): The Pick Put Stations are designed to serve the multi-purpose workstations. These PPS’s are equipped with the enhanced multi-lingual user interface. The multi-lingual user interface facilitates guided pick and drop facility, audit operations and returns operations.

Mobile Storage Unites (MSU’s): The mobile storage units are structured to store small as well as significant cases. Also, they do facilitate the storage of indivisible items and industrial pallets. The market inventory characteristics keep on changing with time. These mobile storage units from the Grey Orange make it convenient to adapt as per the changing inventory characteristics.

Robots in warehouses: Grey Orange manufactures two variants of the butler robots in warehouses. Both the butler robots differ profoundly in payload capacities. They are programmed to move in synchrony to avoid stumbling with one another. Grey Orange autonomous mobile robots are enriched with the robotic goods-to-person technology which imparts them a rotatable lift. The exclusivity of Grey Orange in manufacturing the industrial robots in warehouses lies on their multi-deep storage technology. The multi-deep storage technology smartly facilitates the space allocation.

Robots in warehouses are revolutionising the industrial warehouse make-up from their earlier appearance. Now industries have realised needs to incorporate the robots in warehouses for enhanced storage densities.

GreyOrange Promulgates its robots in warehouses with the name GreyOrange butlers. Equipped with the robotic goods-to-person technology, the GreyOrange butlers are gaining competitive supremacy in the market. Industries after incorporating these robots in warehouses are climbing vertically upwards for future expansions. GreyOrange assures their clients with high storage space at multiple industrial levels. The structured synchronisation of robots in warehouses is the real identity of GreyOrange Butlers.

All the products and services from the GreyOrange are subjected to quality assurance testing. The robots in warehouses manufactured by Grey Orange also need to qualify the quality testing procedure. It is only after the approval of quality assurance team of GreyOrange; these robots make their way to the industrial warehouses. The thorough quality testing and assurance procedure edge the GreyOrange robotic goods-to-person system to take the lead from the front.

Grey Orange, since its budding phase has maintained the reputation of outsourcing the best grade industrial warehouse automation products. Throughout its growing period, the Grey Orange team acquainted themselves with the increasing trends in the robotic goods-to-person technology. With their dedicated work ethics towards consumer satisfaction, Grey Orange has reached its current position today.

Right from the manufacturing process to the incorporation of robots in warehouses, GreyOrange encourages its workers to accomplish every task in a structured format.

Robotic goods-to-person technology is the primary genre of focus for GreyOrange. The firm believes that evacuating the warehouse workers and replacing them with robots in warehouses; industries can prosper to a greater extent.

