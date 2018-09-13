THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Altech’s Unique AK III Industrial Enclosure

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 12, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the AK III industrial enclosure from Altech Corp. in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Altech’s unique AK III industrial enclosure has a patented air ventilation system which eliminates condensation while preserving the high protection class IP65. Any condensation that occurs is transported out of the enclosure immediately via air exchange. This continuous and strong air exchange enables the interior air to mix constantly with the environmental air, and moves the moisture outward. It also has 100% pressure compensation, foreign object protection, and is maintenance-free.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/HMI/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in HMI solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Altech products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

