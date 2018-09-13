THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features ON Semiconductor’s Low-Power and High-Resolution Audio LSI

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 13, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the advanced low-power and high-resolution audio processing system LSI from ON Semiconductor in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

ON Semiconductor’s LC823450 is an ultra-low-power single-chip solution for the ongoing re-evolution in the audible space. Compared to the next large-scale integration (LSI) solution, the LC823450 has 1.7 times longer battery life. This device can provide over 120 hours of playback from two AAA batteries. This is packaged into a small 5.33 x 5.52mm device that integrates an ARM® Cortex®-M3 dual core MCU, proprietary 32-bit DSP, ADC/DAC, high resolution playback, and memory.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/HMI/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in HMI solutions. To see the entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

