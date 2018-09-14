Netherlands Footwear Market Size is Set to Hit $2.49 Billion by 2025

14 September 2018 –

Netherlands Footwear Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.49 Billion by 2025, driven by an increase in the demand more stylish and good quality products. Growth in consumption pattern, strong improvement in labour market coupled with increasing presence of online retailers in the country is expected to increase the sales of footwear through online channels over the projected period. According to the data from 2011, the Netherlands has approximately 15.4 million – 15.9 million internet users, which represents 92% – 94% of the total population which in turn is expected to have positive impact on online channel.

In terms of sales, leather segment dominates the footwear industry whereas, in terms of volume, sandal and textile footwear dominates the Netherlands footwear industry.

Growing urbanization coupled with rising disposable income is expected to be a key driver for the rise in purchasing power of local Netherlands people. However, highly priced shoe products from multinational brands are expected to hamper the overall footwear segment, but sophisticated adults as well as millenials are ready to pay premium prices for the good quality material used in making footwear.

Netherlands footwear segment is dominated by women owing to majority population of females in Netherlands with a share of 50.3 %. Furthermore, women shoes come with wide variety of styles such as gems, metals, fabrics, feather, etc. Increase in the number of people procuring goods online especially on mobile is expected to increase owing to growing awareness of social media which is expected to increase the demand for footwear over the foreseeable future.

New trend of introducing new technologies, more creative footwear, and better design is expected to display further positive effect on Netherlands footwear industry. Most of the websites in Netherlands focus on fashion & living hence the market competition is expected to get even more stiffer over the projected period, leading to product innovation and investment in R&D.

Hexa Research has segmented the Netherlands footwear market report based on product type and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Type

• Men

• Women

• Children

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Key players analyzed:

• Asics

• Under Armour

• Nelson Schoenen

• Ecco

• Dune Group

