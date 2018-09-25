Africa Air Conditioners Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2024

According to Goldstein Research, Africa region is one of the emerging markets for air conditioners around the world. Rising investments to develop infrastructure and growing disposable income of people in some countries of the region are some of the key factors driving the growth of air conditioners market in the region. Further, the growth of Air conditioners market in the region is mostly driven by countries with rising incomes and large metropolitan areas located in warm to hot climates, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria among others.

Africa air conditioners market outlook also includes product development, marketing strategy and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Africa air conditioners market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Split

• Rooftop

• Indoor packaged

• Chillers

• Other (Portable AC etc.)

By End Users

• Residential

• Commercial

Based on Geography

• Nigeria {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Egypt {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• South Africa {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Algeria {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Morocco {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Ethiopia {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Kenya {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Rest of Africa {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

“Africa Air Conditioners Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the Africa air conditioners market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type and by end users.

Further, for the exhaustive study, Africa Air Conditioners Market Report covers the industry growth drivers, risk analysis, market challenges, market attractiveness, Porter’s five force model, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis and SWOT analysis. This market analysis also comprises competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling such as Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Whirlpool Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu General Limited. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services, and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report embodies the Africa air conditioners market trends along with the market estimate that will aid industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players examining possibilities and other stakeholders to bring into line their market-centric approaches according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key queries countered in this Africa air conditioners market report

• What is the Africa air conditioners market size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of sales?

• What are the air conditioners market trends?

• What are the dynamics which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to air conditioners market growth?

• Who are the prominent vendors in this market space?

• What are the market prospects for the current and entry-level players?

