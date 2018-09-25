CELEBRATE CINEMA 2018 ~ If You Love The Movies ~

What: Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia’s premier Film, Communication, and Creative Arts Institute is all set to host ‘Celebrate Cinema 2018’ – an action-packed 2-day event in the world of Indian Cinema, Media & Entertainment, Animation, Fashion and Visual Communication Design.

Scheduled for September 28th-29th, 2018, Celebrate Cinema is a platform to rub shoulders with the best of the industry experts and learn about the artistic, technical and commercial aspects of the Media & Entertainment industry. An open-to-all event for all cinema lovers and enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, media, fashion and design professionals, where one gets the opportunity to attend workshops, screenings, various contests and celebrity panel discussions. The event will host the following workshops:

1. Acting: Audition Techniques

2. Acting: Improvisation Techniques

3. Acting: Theatre Games

4. Bollywood Dance

5. BollyHop by Dncehall Universe

6. Classical Music (In Indian Films)

7. Classical Music (Instruments Classification)

8. Comic Book Design

9. Dance Therapy

10. Da VinciResolve

11. Demystifying Classical Music

12. DIY: Best out of Plastic

13. Drum Kit

14. Editing

15. Flute

16. Food Photography

17. Game Design

18. Graphic Design

19. Guitar

20. Hair and Makeup

21. Humour

22. Kathak

23. Kids Workshop

24. Lensing

25. Lighting

26. Martial Art

27. Mobile Filmmaking

28. Music Production

29. NGO

30. North Indian Rhythm

31. Personality Development and Grooming

32. Rhythm for All

33. RJ

34. Screenwriting

35. Social Media

36. Song Picturisation

37. Stop Motion Animation

38. Styling

39. Tie &Dye

40. Travel Photography

41. TV Broadcasting

42. VFX: Compositing

43. Voice Over

44. VR Filmmaking

45. YouTube

Whistling Woods International celebrated the completion of 100 years of Indian Cinema with two large open-to-all events namely ‘Cinema 100’ & ‘Cinema 100 The Next Wave’. Looking at the response & feedback from the attendees, WWI continued this ‘open-to-all’ event as an annual affair, calling it ‘Celebrate Cinema’, and have witnessed immense success since 2012.

The previous years witnessed the presence of industry guests including Industry experts –producer Boney Kapoor, lyricist Gulzaar and Irshad Kamil, musician and composer A.R. Rahman, Lesle Lewis and Harmeet Singh of Meet Brothers, singer Sonu Nigam, filmmaker and writer Imtiaz Ali, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra,Amole Gupte, Zoya Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and Rohit Shetty, actor Athiya Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, , Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan,director Ketan Mehta and the scriptwriter SaiwynQuadras, director Gauri Shinde, Rajeev Masand, to name a few.

Where: Whistling Woods International, Filmcity Complex, Goregaon East, Mumbai – 400065

Entry Fee: INR 100 per day

When: Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th, 2018

Time: 9 am – 6.30 pm

Book our Tickets Now: Day 1: http://www.1018mb.com/event/1679

Day 2: http://www.1018mb.com/event/1680