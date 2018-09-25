Global SIS for Higher Education Industry by Product Description, Production Revenue and Gross Margin till 2025

Student data can be managed using a management system such as the student information system (SIS). SIS is also termed as student management system, student administration system, or school administration software.

The global SIS for Higher Education market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the SIS for Higher Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SIS for Higher Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

The on-premise deployment method held the largest share in SIS market during 2017. According to this cloud-based SIS market research report, the segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing investments done by educational institutions in establishing on-premise digital infrastructure.

The Americas held the largest cloud-based SIS market size during 2017. With growing shift of higher educational institutions from on-premise to cloud-based SIS in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle,SAP,Campus Management,Ellucian,Jenzabar,Unit4,Classe365,Anubavam,ComSpec International,ITG America,Tribal Group,Workday

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia),Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise SIS

Cloud-based SIS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Higher Education

Adult Higher Education

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SIS for Higher Education.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Reasons For Choose this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a 5-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

