Auriga Opens New Engineering Center in Russia

Auriga, an expert software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider, continues to strengthen its presence in Russia. In spring 2018, the company opened a new office in Novosibirsk, the educational and scientific center of Siberia. Auriga’s Novosibirsk office will serve as a development center across the industries in which the company provides services and solutions.

The new office is located in the Novosibirsk Akademgorodok Technopark, an industrial park dedicated to innovation. Akademgorodok is home to many tech companies and startups and a popular meeting place for IT specialists, scientists, and entrepreneurs. It is also the location of Novosibirsk State University (NSU), one of the leading Russian higher-education establishments. Nearly 40% of NSU alumni work for high-tech companies, and up to 80% of IT experts in the city are NSU graduates.

Vyacheslav Vanyulin, Auriga’s General Manager, shared some ambitious plans for the office: “The increasing demand for high-caliber IT and engineering professionals from our international clients means we are constantly searching for skilled and knowledgeable people with experience in niche domains and specific technologies. Russia provides access to world-class software engineers that keep customers coming back to work with us, and Novosibirsk is one of the richest talent sources. The decision to expand our presence to Novosibirsk, the third-largest Russian city with a long academic tradition, was a logical step in our growth strategy. The city enjoys top-notch IT infrastructure, an innovative technology park, and a solid IT talent pool consisting of candidates capable of filling even the most challenging engineering positions. We are excited to open a new office in the very heart of Siberia!”

It is the fourth company office in Russia outside of Moscow. In 2006, Auriga opened the engineering center in Nizhny Novgorod, and in 2009, the new office in Rostov-on-Don welcomed its first employees. In 2015, Auriga launched a new state-of-the-art software development center in Saint Petersburg. Today, the centers employ over 300 highly skilled engineers developing complex software solutions for healthcare, automotive, avionics, telecom, finance, and other industries.

